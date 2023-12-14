Even when they are not accurate, movies like Napoleon do leave an impression as being part of the historical record

By

click to enlarge Even when they are not accurate, movies like Napoleon do leave an impression as being part of the historical record
Columbia Pictures Courtesy photo
Ridley Scott, left, not only embellished the life of Bonaparte, but he scolded critics who pointed it out.

One of the year's most hotly anticipated movies hit theaters on Nov. 22. Weighing in at a little under three hours and with a budget of $200 million, veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott's Napoleon promised to tell the epic tale of one of history's most famous figures. Movie critics have praised the exciting spectacle of the battle scenes, but it has received a mixed reception from moviegoers, who currently score Napoleon 3.4 out of 5 on rottentomatoes.com.

Historians, however, have savaged Napoleon. French scholars have accused the British-born Scott of indulging his Anglophone prejudices in his depiction of history's most famous Frenchman. Biographer Patrice Gueniffey argued that Scott's Napoleon offered a "very anti-French and very pro-British" interpretation of the emperor, ignoring his many achievements in modernizing French civil society. British historian Andrew Roberts, however, was no more forgiving. He accused Scott of regurgitating the outdated trope that Napoleon was a megalomaniac who served as a prototype for Adolf Hitler and the greatest crimes of the 20th century.

Scott is having none of it. The notoriously irascible director has dismissed criticism that his movie is historically inaccurate by inviting historians to "get a life." In a recent BBC interview, Scott challenged his critics by asking, "Were you there? Oh, you weren't there. Then how do you know?"

That is not how history works. And Scott knows it. In the same interview, he noted that over 10,000 books have been written about Napoleon Bonaparte. Presumably, he doesn't think that they were all authored by eyewitnesses to history. Historians access the past through different kinds of primary sources. Traditionally, these sources are written documents from the time, which in the case of an elite military and political leader like Napoleon, will number in the tens or hundreds of thousands.

At the end of the day, Scott doesn't care if his movie is historically accurate or not, just so long as it is critically and commercially successful. He answers to studio and network executives, not professional historians or an abstract sense of truth. And what does it matter anyway if a movie about Napoleon has a complicated relationship with the truth if the audience enjoys the show? Movies are a form of entertainment, not history lessons.

Would that it were. While Scott will lose no sleep over his problematic rendering of Napoleon's life, historians should be alarmed because movies play an outsized role in shaping popular understandings of the past. Through cinematic magic, Scott and his fellow directors gain access to mass audiences who are voracious consumers of popular history but are often not equipped to tell truth from fiction.

Scott is by no means the first director to play fast and loose with history. Ask historians and you'll find that they think that most historical movies are flawed to some extent. Often these criticisms can seem pedantic. Though depicted in Napoleon's opening scene, Bonaparte wasn't present at the execution of Marie Antoinette, for example. So what?

The problem is that scholars are not always good at explaining the inaccuracies that really matter and those that are less important. For example, Napoleon does not address the emperor's reinstatement of slavery in France's Caribbean colonies in 1802, which reignited a brutal race war in Haiti (and indirectly helped to secure the Louisiana Purchase for the United States) that killed tens of thousands of people. This matters not only for the sake of correcting the historical record, but also because it helps to explain the deep historical roots of the gang violence in 21st century Haiti.

History is too important to leave to movie directors. We should not expect movie moguls like Ridley Scott to be history teachers, even when they flirt with interpreting the past. Historians need to find ways to reach broader audiences on their own terms. Some already have. The "Historians at the Movies" podcast (historiansatthemovies.com) just put out an episode dedicated to Napoleon in which' experts on French history discuss the movie's hits and misses.

But triage efforts like these only respond once the damage has already been done. Above all, historians need to remind people that the truth is more entertaining than fiction. You shouldn't have to make things up about the past to be able to tell a great story. ♦

Lawrence B.A. Hatter is an award-winning author and associate professor of early American history at Washington State University. These views are his own and do not reflect those of WSU.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Historical Truth Does Matter"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, a voice who championed the health and harmony of Spokane

By Eliza Billingham

Remember Eleanor Barrow Chase, &#10;a voice who championed the &#10;health and harmony of Spokane

Ridley Scott's Napoleon is a disappointingly drab biopic about the legendary conqueror

By Josh Bell

Ridley Scott's Napoleon is a disappointingly drab biopic about the legendary conqueror

Dreamin' Wild brings the Inland Northwest tale of the Emerson brothers' unlikely rock resurgence to the big screen, while Donnie and Nancy Emerson continue their musical journey

By Seth Sommerfeld

Dreamin' Wild brings the Inland Northwest tale of the Emerson brothers' unlikely rock resurgence to the big screen, while Donnie and Nancy Emerson continue their musical journey

Any way you slice it, hot dog history is American history

By Eliza Billingham

Any way you slice it, hot dog history is American history
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Pets — and their humans — need a little grace this time of year

By Tara Roberts

Pets &mdash; and their humans &mdash; need a little grace this time of year

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Washington picks a new governor in 11 months; key voters may wait that long to decide if a Republican can win for the first time in 40 years

By Bill Bryant

Washington picks a new governor in 11 months; key voters may wait that long to decide if a Republican can win for the first time in 40 years
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All News

Things To Do

Winter Wonderland Market

Winter Wonderland Market @ The Wonder Building

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation