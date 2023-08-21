How to help Inland Northwest residents impacted by the Gray and Oregon Fires

click to enlarge How to help Inland Northwest residents impacted by the Gray and Oregon Fires
Photo courtesy of Eric Keller, DNR public information officer
The Gray Fire continued burning through the weekend and destroyed at least 185 structures. Two people have died in the Gray Fire near Medical Lake and the Oregon Fire near Elk, which burned another 80 structures.

Inland Northwest residents and business owners have rallied around their neighbors in recent days to help the many people who lost their homes in the Gray Fire in Medical Lake and the Oregon Fire near Elk. Here's a list of ways to help, which we'll keep updated. If you have a cause to add to the list, please email [email protected].

Gray and Oregon Fire Relief Community Help
With volunteers staging at the Yoke’s grocery store parking lot in Airway Heights, people are working to go into the burned areas to rescue large and small animals. Lauri Cline is helping dispatch volunteers who’ve got horse trailers and other equipment, and says the group already found places for about 20 to 25 animals as of Monday. Four trucks were dispatched to the Medical Lake area on Monday to keep looking for animals, and the group is helping place animals on volunteers’ pasture land as well as coordinating veterinary care as needed. The group says they can help with horses, cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats and more. Contact them through their Facebook page if you need help or can volunteer.

Little Noodle and Garden Party
In a partnership with Giving Back Spokane (formerly Spokane Quaranteam), Lumberbeard Brewing and YaYa Brewing, Little Noodle and Garden Party will be donating 10 percent of all sales this week and $5 from every draft beer sold at the two restaurants. Those who bring canned food donations will get 5 percent off their tab. Little Noodle is located at 713 W. Garland (open Tues-Sun noon to 8:30 pm) and Garden Party is located at 107 S. Madison (open Weds-Sun 11 am to 11 pm).

American Red Cross
redcross.org/local/washington/volunteer
redcross.org/donate
The Northwest Red Cross has asked the community to please hold off on donating more clothing, food or hygiene items. Monetary donations can help get the items that fire victims need most, as well as help them with longer term shelter as they start over.

No-Li for Red Cross
No-Li Brewhouse is joining with KREM2, Bison Printing, Chef Chad White and David’s Pizza to raise money for the Red Cross. They hope to raise $50,000 in relief funds for the local Red Cross efforts, and No-Li will match dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Cash or checks made out to Red Cross Northwest can be dropped off at No-Li or David’s Pizza.

Innovia Wildfire Emergency Response Fund
innovia.org/wildfire-relief
Donations to the Innovia Foundation can help with emergency and long-term relief efforts.

Eat Good Group
The collection of Eat Good Group restaurants in Washington and Idaho are accepting donated items and offering 15 percent off tabs in exchange. Participating restaurants include Baba, Yards Bruncheon, de España, Gilded Unicorn, Française, Honey Eatery and Social Club and Republic Kitchen + Taphouse.

GoFundMe
The crowdfunding donation site GoFundMe has created a centralized hub where people can find verified fundraisers supporting those who lost their homes in the fires. Find verified campaigns at gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/washington

