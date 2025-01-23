NEWS BRIEFS: Kootenai County library network restricts minors' access

The Idaho-based Community Library Network, or CLN, board has approved a policy to create a mature content room for adults only at the Post Falls Library. The policy allows the library to comply with an Idaho law passed in 2024. At the Jan. 16 meeting, CLN Director Martin Walters stated that 140 books were pulled from shelves to be reviewed for content. "I've been trying to comply with a new law using normal library practices of a special collection within a collection," Walters says. "If that is attributed [as] book banning or censorship, then the libraries have been banning large print books, inspirational, fiction, local history, etc. for a long time." In a 3-1 vote, the board also approved limiting 8,906 minors who have open access cards. The policy change would end minor cardholders' access to physical and digital materials from libraries that partner with the CLN and don't have the same restrictions, such as locations in Washington. (VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ)

EVERYONE BUT YOU

The lengthy "will they or won't they join" conversation between the city of Spokane and Spokane Regional Emergency Communications, or SREC, ended abruptly last week, as the SREC board voted to have the city provide its own 911 dispatch by Jan. 1, 2026. SREC provides 911 dispatch and nonemergency call taking for 21 of the 22 law and fire agencies in Spokane County, including the Spokane Fire Department. Spokane Police Department is the lone holdout. After roughly nine months of correspondence with Mayor Lisa Brown's administration, and four transition meetings attempting to draft an agreement to add the police department, the seven board members representing other agencies apparently reached their breaking point, effectively voting to boot the fire department out of SREC at the board's Jan. 16 meeting. The recommendation will go to the Spokane County commissioners, who would need to approve the city setting up its own "primary public safety answering point" per state law. Read more about the one-year extension requested by the city, a bill to share 911 taxes that angered some SREC members, detailed timelines, and extensive responses from regional public safety leaders and elected officials at Inlander.com. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

TREASURED THREE

After being elected to Congress in November, Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner resigned his position as Spokane County treasurer on Jan. 3. Last weekend, the Spokane County GOP Central Committee selected its top three candidates for Spokane County treasurer (from a list of eight applicants): state Rep. Mike Volz, John Christina and Robert Miceli. Volz, who represents the 6th Legislative District in the House, has served as the county's chief deputy treasurer since 2011, and when Baumgartner was sworn into Congress earlier this month, Volz was named the acting county treasurer. At the Jan. 18 meeting, Volz said he plans to step down from the Legislature if he's appointed by the Spokane County commissioners, the Spokesman-Review reported. Christina, an Air Force veteran, also worked for the county treasurer's office as a finance deputy for more than five years. Miceli, the only candidate who has not worked in the office that he hopes to head, has more than 32 years of experience with the Army specializing in contracting and acquisitions. The Spokane County commissioners will need to appoint one of the three by early March, and whoever they select must run for reelection in November if they hope to keep the seat. (COLTON RASANEN) ♦