NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane Arena closes for summer reno; SPD wants to use civil forfeitures for new tools.

By

click to enlarge NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane Arena closes for summer reno; SPD wants to use civil forfeitures for new tools.
The Spokane Arena's getting some upgrades.

The biggest concerts of this summer will not be happening at Spokane Arena. Instead, the Arena is closing for the season after this weekend's Gonzaga graduation ceremonies to undergo a $10 million renovation. (Strangely, one event that will still take place is a two-day monster truck show in late June.) It won't be a huge aesthetic overhaul for patrons but will soup up the overall facilities. More seats will be added via a new retractable system, plus there will be an overhaul of the suites and locker rooms, and a new freight elevator. Doing the work in summer was necessary to accommodate the Spokane Chiefs' season. The goal is to have all improvements finished before Jelly Roll's visit on Aug. 30. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

SEIZED SPENDING

In Washington, police are allowed to seize property from people if they believe it was related to a crime. The seized items are typically auctioned off, and the state government takes 10% of the proceeds, while the police department keeps the rest. The process is called civil forfeiture. In recent years, the Spokane Police Department has seized cars, bullets, gold coins, a printer, a flatscreen monitor, a drill and other random items. The department's forfeiture fund has about $724,000. On Monday, police asked the Spokane City Council to authorize using $510,000 of the forfeiture funds on various departmental purchases. The list includes three new undercover cars; a scanner that captures 360-degree models of crime scenes; training for drone operators; air purifiers to protect officers from fentanyl powder; and a technology called Cellebrite that unlocks cellphones by bypassing passwords. The department has contracted with Cellebrite for several years. When asked about civil liberties concerns on Monday, Assistant Police Chief Mike McNab told City Council members that the department only uses the technology in "very serious circumstances" involving risk of violence. "It's a very high standard," McNab said. "The officers can't do this on their own, they have to do this with the oversight of a prosecutor." (NATE SANFORD)

The original print version of this article was headlined "Summer Break"

Tags

Q&A: Spokane's new Fire Chief Julie O'Berg talks wildfire season, the overdose crisis and how looming budget problems could affect the department

By Nate Sanford

Q&A: Spokane's new Fire Chief Julie O'Berg talks wildfire season, the overdose crisis and how looming budget problems could affect the department

A look at some of the public park, trail and damprojects around the Inland Northwest

By Colton Rasanen

A look at some of the public park, trail and damprojects around the Inland Northwest

Spokane Regional Health District is studying whether its opioid treatment program should separate from the government entity

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane Regional Health District is studying whether its opioid treatment program should separate from the government entity

In abrupt pivot, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown calls to postpone public safety property tax levy

By Nate Sanford

In abrupt pivot, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown calls to postpone public safety property tax levy
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News
Spokane Garden Expo 2024

Spokane Garden Expo 2024 @ Spokane Community College

Sat., May 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • May 9-15, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation