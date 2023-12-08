Question of the Week

What's your favorite animated movie?

SHAELIN TRIEBE

I would say Cars. I grew up watching it a lot, and it was just kind of like a keepsake for me and my grandpa.

What about the movie makes it your favorite?

I like how even though they're inanimate objects, they are still kind of relatable with a normal life. So it's really cute.




CASEY TIMMONS

Howl's Moving Castle is one of my favorites simply because it has a really good storytelling aspect, a really good redemption arc and a lot of life lessons. I think it's just like generally a good movie for kids to adults to just watch and reflect on.







HAILEY ANDRE

My favorite animated movie would have to be Monsters, Inc. because that's what I watched a lot growing up with my dad. It just has really good memories for me.









NATALIE ACHESON

Mine is Snow White because I used to always dress up as princesses, and I just loved dressing up and singing.










ISSAHIAH IÑIGUEZ

I want to say my favorite animated movie is Coco because I feel like there's not that much Latino representation [and] I'm really fond of the way it is a celebration of Latinos. That's my heritage, and so seeing that movie when it first came out really shook me.








11/30/2023, NORTHTOWN MALL
INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE

Pets — and their humans — need a little grace this time of year

By Tara Roberts

Washington picks a new governor in 11 months; key voters may wait that long to decide if a Republican can win for the first time in 40 years

By Bill Bryant

Switching America's freight fleet to electric may be too expensive; hydrogen fuel could be the answer

By Don C. Brunell

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

