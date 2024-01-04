Question of the Week

CHRIS ASPENWALL



I'd like to get into medical school. I graduated [from college] last year and I'm currently applying. I have an interview with University of Washington next week.

Do you know what you'd like to go into in the medical field?

Primary care seems interesting, but I also want to just experience it and I'll see what happens.









STEPHANIE FOSBACK

I hope that I have a more sustainable work-life balance. I'm a physician.

What do you think that might look like as far as more balance for you?

More time with my family, and also more availability to my patients, so probably a little bit of both. That's really what we're trying to achieve every day.









KIMI EMERSON

A healthier lifestyle, making better choices.

What's something fun that could help you feel like you've met that goal?

Probably just more walks... Oh, bike rides! Going outside more.

Do you like going on the Chipman Trail?

I have a long time ago, but not recently.





MAGNOLIA EMERSON

I have a fear of cutting my hair, so I've made a vow that I need to cut my hair next year.

Will you cut it yourself?

Yes, no one else will touch it. I cut other people's hair for fun, like I cut my roommate's hair. I'm just scared, but I have to cut a significant amount off. I might get bangs.











ERIN CORWINE

To make the way that I spend my time match the things I value most.

Anything in particular you're thinking of?

More outdoor adventures with my kiddos, less life logistics (laughs).

Do you like camping or hiking, or...?

Yes, all of the above; rafting, backpacking.





INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL