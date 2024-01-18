Question of the Week

CALVIN LEBRUN



I would say that the years of COVID, honestly. I think that could be a pretty entertaining rollercoaster of a musical, just the ups and downs of everything we went through, all aspects of society and the economical effect it had on everything. I think that could be a pretty entertaining and diverse musical that probably no one has ever experienced.













SOPHIA ATIN

I would say the 2000s cause we're a little bit removed from that but not too far removed, so I think it'd be an interesting reflection of our time now to see how we would retroactively look back and interpret the 2000s. Plus it's just a fun time — flip phones, Juicy Couture.

















EMILY EVERS

The Cold War era. Just because it's a period of time where a lot of really big powers and really big events going on played into small details in people's lives, and I feel like that could set up a lot of the things of how we think nowadays about technology and the role that government plays in our lives.















LILY WARNE

January 6th.

Why January 6th?

Depending on if you told it from a conservative perspective or a more liberal perspective, it's really unlike anything we've seen in terms of musicals. It's a very pivotal moment in history.











ANGELA GILL

I am interested in the '60s. I took a sociopolitical movements class in college, and I just really enjoyed studying it and think it could be pretty cool to have a musical. It could do so many things, too. You could look at the Puerto Rican feminist movement. Or, there's been a lot of student protests and that could be a cool environment for a musical, as well. So, let's localize it in the '60s and go from there.











1/14/24, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING CO.