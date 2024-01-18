Question of the Week

What's a historical event or period the next big musical should cover?

click to enlarge Question of the Week

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CALVIN LEBRUN

I would say that the years of COVID, honestly. I think that could be a pretty entertaining rollercoaster of a musical, just the ups and downs of everything we went through, all aspects of society and the economical effect it had on everything. I think that could be a pretty entertaining and diverse musical that probably no one has ever experienced.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

SOPHIA ATIN

I would say the 2000s cause we're a little bit removed from that but not too far removed, so I think it'd be an interesting reflection of our time now to see how we would retroactively look back and interpret the 2000s. Plus it's just a fun time — flip phones, Juicy Couture.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

EMILY EVERS

The Cold War era. Just because it's a period of time where a lot of really big powers and really big events going on played into small details in people's lives, and I feel like that could set up a lot of the things of how we think nowadays about technology and the role that government plays in our lives.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

LILY WARNE

January 6th.

Why January 6th?

Depending on if you told it from a conservative perspective or a more liberal perspective, it's really unlike anything we've seen in terms of musicals. It's a very pivotal moment in history.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

ANGELA GILL

I am interested in the '60s. I took a sociopolitical movements class in college, and I just really enjoyed studying it and think it could be pretty cool to have a musical. It could do so many things, too. You could look at the Puerto Rican feminist movement. Or, there's been a lot of student protests and that could be a cool environment for a musical, as well. So, let's localize it in the '60s and go from there.




1/14/24, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING CO.
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

Once plentiful across the state, ursus arctos horribilis has been missing for decades now. Could that ever change?

By Knute Berger

Once plentiful across the state, ursus arctos horribilis has been missing for decades now. Could that ever change?

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

The urge — and trepidations — of connecting more deeply with the embattled wolves of the Pacific Northwest

By CMarie Fuhrman

The urge &mdash; and trepidations &mdash; of connecting more deeply with the embattled wolves of the Pacific Northwest

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All News

Things To Do

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You @ The Small Biz Shoppe

Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 18-24, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation