TERRY POWELL

My hometown is Monroe, Louisiana.

How long have you been in Spokane?

I've been in Spokane 22 years.

Why did you come?

I lived in Seattle for a while, but I wanted to get to a small-town area. But it's not small anymore. It's growing a lot.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

KAHLANA GILSON

I consider Spokane my hometown. We've jumped around a little between here and Idaho, but I was here when I was little, then we moved to Idaho for a few years, and then I've been here ever since.

What are some of the things that you like about Spokane?

I like all the food places.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

ALEXANDER ECHELBARGER

Spokane!

How long have you been here?

Thirty years, my whole life.

What do you like about the area?

I love the nature. Except for the snow.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

MIKE TOROITICH

I came from Nairobi, Kenya.

How long have you been in Spokane?

About three, four years now.

What do you like about the area?

It's beautiful. All seasons, good people, good food, everything. We come shopping here, get a lot of food and have a good time.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

DIANE BISSON

Spokane, Washington. I've been here 69 years. I grew up in the Valley, and I live in the Valley.

Do you think the area has changed?

Oh yes, it has changed a lot. Some good, some bad. But with every city that happens.

Are there any parts of the city that you still like?

We're partial to the Valley. We're in the West Valley area. That's a good community there, and a good place to live.

1/19/2024, WINCO FOODS ON SPRAGUE
INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM

