Question of the Week

What kind of animal would you want to observe in the wild?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

MARIA TAGGI PADRO

A lion.

And why would you choose a lion?

I want to do a safari, and I think they are so cool.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

RAY ANGLE

An owl. They're interesting because they're birds of prey, they're nocturnal. You don't really typically see owls during the day, and so to be able to see them at night using the right kind of equipment would be interesting.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

ISABELLA REALMUTO

I'd probably want to observe a polar bear.

What animals do you think need to be photographed more?

Parrots.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

EMMA LARSON

You know, in a dream world I would love to be able to scuba dive and observe whales, a blue whale to be specific. I love them. I think they're very majestic and very gentle and graceful.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

TATE BEASLEY

A hummingbird! Because they are so rare in nature and they're so fast, so I feel like getting a photo of them would be really cool.









INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK
1/26/24, GONZAGA'S JOHN J. HEMMINGSON CENTER

