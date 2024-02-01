Question of the Week

MARIA TAGGI PADRO

A lion.

And why would you choose a lion?

I want to do a safari, and I think they are so cool.

















RAY ANGLE

An owl. They're interesting because they're birds of prey, they're nocturnal. You don't really typically see owls during the day, and so to be able to see them at night using the right kind of equipment would be interesting.



















ISABELLA REALMUTO

I'd probably want to observe a polar bear.

What animals do you think need to be photographed more?

Parrots.















EMMA LARSON

You know, in a dream world I would love to be able to scuba dive and observe whales, a blue whale to be specific. I love them. I think they're very majestic and very gentle and graceful.



















TATE BEASLEY

A hummingbird! Because they are so rare in nature and they're so fast, so I feel like getting a photo of them would be really cool.





















INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK