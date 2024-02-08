Question of the Week

ROBIN VELAZQUEZ



I'm planning to bring in some flowers and little vases [to my store Rejuvenate] and hand out gift certificates to random people just to see them smile. Making other people happy would be perfect for Valentine's Day.



















MICHELLE PETRILLI

Dinner in, with my husband cooking and something chocolate and decadent. I'm 61 and I've been with my husband since I was 14 years old, so we've had a lot of Valentine's dates together.

Is there some secret to such a lasting relationship?

You've just gotta be really forgiving, and keep on loving.











KRISTA CUMMINGS

A nice slow morning, with some good breakfast and then a nice dinner. You could start the day with a little coffee shop date and then go get some nice Italian food for dinner.

Is Italian food the go to for a romantic dinner?

I think they definitely set the scene. We were actually talking about going to Italia Trattoria for Valentine's Day.







SUZANNE NILES

I would travel back to Waikiki Beach, where [my husband and I] were sitting 46 years ago and he sang his proposal to me. The night he proposed we were at this beautiful restaurant right on the beach. I would want to go back and reenact that moment.

















DEBI ACKER

Just spending the evening with my husband and going out to dinner.

Where are y'all going on this perfect night?

Clinkerdagger. I love their food and their building, And, I love that you can see the falls from there. The atmosphere is just so romantic there.









INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN