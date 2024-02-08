Question of the Week

What does the perfect Valentine's Day look like to you?

click to enlarge Question of the Week

click to enlarge Question of the Week

ROBIN VELAZQUEZ

I'm planning to bring in some flowers and little vases [to my store Rejuvenate] and hand out gift certificates to random people just to see them smile. Making other people happy would be perfect for Valentine's Day.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

MICHELLE PETRILLI

Dinner in, with my husband cooking and something chocolate and decadent. I'm 61 and I've been with my husband since I was 14 years old, so we've had a lot of Valentine's dates together.

Is there some secret to such a lasting relationship?

You've just gotta be really forgiving, and keep on loving.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

KRISTA CUMMINGS

A nice slow morning, with some good breakfast and then a nice dinner. You could start the day with a little coffee shop date and then go get some nice Italian food for dinner.

Is Italian food the go to for a romantic dinner?

I think they definitely set the scene. We were actually talking about going to Italia Trattoria for Valentine's Day.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

SUZANNE NILES

I would travel back to Waikiki Beach, where [my husband and I] were sitting 46 years ago and he sang his proposal to me. The night he proposed we were at this beautiful restaurant right on the beach. I would want to go back and reenact that moment.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

DEBI ACKER

Just spending the evening with my husband and going out to dinner.

Where are y'all going on this perfect night?

Clinkerdagger. I love their food and their building, And, I love that you can see the falls from there. The atmosphere is just so romantic there.





INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN
2/1/24, NORTH MONROE BUSINESS DISTRICT

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

The bombing of Houthis in Yemen is reminiscent of the War of 1812, when America found itself in a situation it could not control

By Lawrence B.a. Hatter

The bombing of Houthis in Yemen is reminiscent of the War of 1812, when America found itself in a situation it could not control

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

A new poll suggests that the voters in the middle will ultimately decide who will lead Washington state starting in 2025

By Bill Bryant

A new poll suggests that the voters in the middle will ultimately decide who will lead Washington state starting in 2025

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All News

Things To Do

Sons of Norway Craft and Culture Fair

Sons of Norway Craft and Culture Fair @ Trinity Lutheran Church

Sat., Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 8-14, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation