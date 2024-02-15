Question of the Week

JENN RAMSDELL

I would personally like to see more transparency in our government, just because I feel like there's not a lot of education about how our government works for our people unless you really go look for it.

















MICHAEL KENNEDY

In terms of campaigning, I think it's very convoluted, but I almost feel like it'd be nice if there was no fundraising, if that makes sense. Like, everyone on an equal playing field, no money going into campaigning.



















JJ DORIA

I think what I'm most interested in is just more climate change mitigation and figuring out more solutions that will create a clean energy future focused on equity and actual challenges we see in the community.



















DANNY CORDERO

Honestly, just a local level of involvement with the people that the policies are affecting, right? I worked with [Spokane Mayor] Lisa Brown on her campaign, and her involvement in the community was paramount. I think when politicians encircle themselves with the community, it creates the best space for public policy to be informed by the people that it is going to affect the most.











STEVE NEFF

Well, I think the most important thing right now in the government, at the federal level, would be term limits. I think it'd be beneficial to get new blood in there. We have too many older politicians, we need young blood.



















2/8/24, INDABA COFFEE on RIVERSIDE

INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK