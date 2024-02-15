Question of the Week

What kind of change would you like to see in government?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JENN RAMSDELL

I would personally like to see more transparency in our government, just because I feel like there's not a lot of education about how our government works for our people unless you really go look for it.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

MICHAEL KENNEDY

In terms of campaigning, I think it's very convoluted, but I almost feel like it'd be nice if there was no fundraising, if that makes sense. Like, everyone on an equal playing field, no money going into campaigning.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

JJ DORIA

I think what I'm most interested in is just more climate change mitigation and figuring out more solutions that will create a clean energy future focused on equity and actual challenges we see in the community.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

DANNY CORDERO

Honestly, just a local level of involvement with the people that the policies are affecting, right? I worked with [Spokane Mayor] Lisa Brown on her campaign, and her involvement in the community was paramount. I think when politicians encircle themselves with the community, it creates the best space for public policy to be informed by the people that it is going to affect the most.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

STEVE NEFF

Well, I think the most important thing right now in the government, at the federal level, would be term limits. I think it'd be beneficial to get new blood in there. We have too many older politicians, we need young blood.








2/8/24, INDABA COFFEE on RIVERSIDE
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

Seems like Eastern Washington's congressional seat only changes hands when big winds are blowing in from D.C.

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Seems like Eastern Washington's congressional seat only changes hands when big winds are blowing in from D.C.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

The bombing of Houthis in Yemen is reminiscent of the War of 1812, when America found itself in a situation it could not control

By Lawrence B.a. Hatter

The bombing of Houthis in Yemen is reminiscent of the War of 1812, when America found itself in a situation it could not control

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All News

Things To Do

Spokane Public Radio Record Sale

Spokane Public Radio Record Sale @ CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Sat., Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 15-21, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation