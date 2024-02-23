Question of the Week

BILL HORWATH

Mark Starr's place — David's Pizza.

They're not participating. Do you have a favorite local restaurant?

Clinkerdagger is really good.

You're in luck, they're participating!











JOE HORWATH

Clinkerdagger.

Is that your favorite local restaurant?

Yes, and Anthony's, too.

















VADYM TYMOFIIENKO

I'm not too familiar with local restaurants because I just moved here not too long ago, but I really like the two in [the Wonder Building.]

What do you like about the Wonder Building?

The atmosphere is really nice and there's a lot of different people here. And when you're done eating, you can grab a coffee, too.









VALERIIA TYMOFIIENKO

I like Asian food, so I would love to go to a Korean restaurant during Restaurant Week.





















Cochinito. It's my favorite. I just found out I'm pregnant, and the baby is craving spicy food, so I need to go there soon!



















INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON