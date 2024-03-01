Question of the Week

CAROLYN JOSLIN

I'm very concerned about plastic. We need to create something else that will disintegrate, and I think scientists can do it and make it affordable.





















BRIAN BEHLER

Conserve more land because open spaces clean our air, clean our water, clean our soils.

What's something you do personally to be more sustainable?

Have a reusable bag, try to drive minimally, walk more places. I volunteer for organizations [Inland Northwest Land Conservancy] that try to make our environment more sustainable.







JAYSON SYKES

Probably helping get local sustainable energy that we can focus on ourselves instead of being so reliant on the government.

What kind of energy?

Probably solar, harness the power of the sun and get off the main power grid. I think it could save people money and help power the future.









MARISSA BARRANGER

I think in Spokane especially, getting composting to be more up and running would be really helpful for the environment. And having more incentives for us to do that, whether it be like having a compost bin that's given to us or that we can buy for cheap.

















MICHELE ZIMMERMAN

Making the town more walkable, I'd like to see more rail projects, more sustainable farming. Spokane is not a walkable city, it is not a bikeable city. They act like they try to be one but they're not really one, and I feel like there's good effort, but it's not coordinated.















INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM