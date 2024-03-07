Question of the Week

What movie or show might be more interesting if the main roles were gender-swapped?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

KATE DONALDSON

What's coming to mind is Jane the Virgin because that would just be really entertaining if it were a man that was in that position, and I feel like the dynamic of the show would change a lot. I like it with the female, but also it would be interesting if it were a male.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

ROSINA MACHU

Mean Girls, but be cast as "Mean Boys." I feel like Mean Girls portrays how girls are in high school and doesn't really show a great representation of it. I think that if we were to have the roles swapped and show what guys are like, or what they're stereotyped to be like, I think it'd show them in a different light and just show that guys can be just as cliquey and catty as girls.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

JULIANA MAUCIONE

I would say either Goodfellas or The Godfather or honestly any mobster movie because I would love to see a woman in that role.









click to enlarge Question of the Week

ANGELINA MENDOZA

I was gonna say Oppenheimer because I feel like it was so long ago and the gender roles were so fixed. His whole story is like, he's a guy and he was the brains of the operation, and it would just be super interesting to see how that would differ if it was a woman.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

JAKE STEWART

I would say Good Will Hunting 'cause in that movie the character already goes through fighting stereotypes of what a male needs to look like and has this huge transformation, so I'd like to see it from a female perspective.







3/1/24, GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

