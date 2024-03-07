Question of the Week

KATE DONALDSON

What's coming to mind is Jane the Virgin because that would just be really entertaining if it were a man that was in that position, and I feel like the dynamic of the show would change a lot. I like it with the female, but also it would be interesting if it were a male.

















ROSINA MACHU

Mean Girls, but be cast as "Mean Boys." I feel like Mean Girls portrays how girls are in high school and doesn't really show a great representation of it. I think that if we were to have the roles swapped and show what guys are like, or what they're stereotyped to be like, I think it'd show them in a different light and just show that guys can be just as cliquey and catty as girls.













JULIANA MAUCIONE

I would say either Goodfellas or The Godfather or honestly any mobster movie because I would love to see a woman in that role.





















ANGELINA MENDOZA

I was gonna say Oppenheimer because I feel like it was so long ago and the gender roles were so fixed. His whole story is like, he's a guy and he was the brains of the operation, and it would just be super interesting to see how that would differ if it was a woman.

















JAKE STEWART

I would say Good Will Hunting 'cause in that movie the character already goes through fighting stereotypes of what a male needs to look like and has this huge transformation, so I'd like to see it from a female perspective.

















