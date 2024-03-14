Question of the Week

ANNACLARE SPLETTSTOESZER

I use it primarily when I'm budgeting. I do download premade budget templates because I probably couldn't do all of that math without error.





















BYRON CRONKRIGHT

Well, I calculate how much pot I can buy at the dispensary. And that's probably as far as my advanced math goes.

Do you wish your math knowledge went further?

Oh man, of course I do. Math is so important!













MEGAN BISBEE

I really haven't used math as an adult. I get that math is used everywhere all the time, like in our computer systems or social media algorithms, but I just haven't specifically used it myself.



















JOSH SMITH

Every day working in the land survey business.

Was that math something you learned while in school or as an adult?

I learned to do it in school, and then I learned to cheat and use computers in my adult career.













ROSHELLE CLELAND

I manage budgets using spreadsheets. So, I guess someone else — an Excel spreadsheet — does that math for me.





















3/8/24, RIVERFRONT PARK