Question of the Week

What's your favorite thing about living in the Spokane area?

click to enlarge Question of the Week

click to enlarge Question of the Week

GERALD BARRAGAN

The outdoor activities.

Which outdoor activities are your favorite?

We just moved here, so Riverfront Park's fun and it's really beautiful today. But yeah, I would say the weather here in Spokane Is nice — you get your winters, and you get your nice springs and summers and all that.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

DIANA COSTA

I was just out of town this week, and I talked to three people about how much I love Spokane! I was the president of the "Move to Spokane Committee." It's hard to pick a favorite — the weather, the access to outdoor recreation, and nice people. And the size, the size is just right!






click to enlarge Question of the Week

MADALINN KNUTSON

Probably having all four seasons. I just moved back from Alabama, and I never want to live there again. Being able to go outside and not have super hot weather all the time. And I mean, we have so many different things here. You don't realize it until you don't live here, how many awesome parks and outdoor things and all that we have.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

ERIC HANNAH

How welcoming it is outdoors. I'm from Phoenix — it's too hot, there's no trees. Here it is just like bike paths and walking paths — everybody's outdoors just enjoying it. Like you don't see this in Phoenix, it's too hot — it's way too hot.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

RACHEL HANNAH

Oh my gosh, there's so many things. I mean honestly, It's Riverfront Park.

What's Your Favorite Thing About Riverfront Park?

The Garbage Goat. I mean, It's nostalgic, like every kid fed the Garbage Goat. I grew up here [so] watching my 6-year-old enjoy the things I used to enjoy as a kid, and the new features [is great].



INTERVIEWS BY ASHLYN NORRIS
3/19/24, RIVERFRONT PARK

Tags

May marks when Spokane's audacious urban renewal project came to life — now 50 years after, Expo continues to define the city by the falls

By Bill Youngs

May marks when Spokane's audacious urban renewal project came to life &mdash; now 50 years after, Expo continues to define the city by the falls

The highways of the American West have become more deadly in recent decades

By Jonathan Thompson, High Country News

The highways of the American West have become more deadly in recent decades

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »
More Columns & Letters
All News
Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt

Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt @ Riverfront Park

Sat., March 30, 10-11 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • March 28- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation