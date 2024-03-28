Question of the Week

GERALD BARRAGAN



The outdoor activities.

Which outdoor activities are your favorite?

We just moved here, so Riverfront Park's fun and it's really beautiful today. But yeah, I would say the weather here in Spokane Is nice — you get your winters, and you get your nice springs and summers and all that.











DIANA COSTA

I was just out of town this week, and I talked to three people about how much I love Spokane! I was the president of the "Move to Spokane Committee." It's hard to pick a favorite — the weather, the access to outdoor recreation, and nice people. And the size, the size is just right!















MADALINN KNUTSON

Probably having all four seasons. I just moved back from Alabama, and I never want to live there again. Being able to go outside and not have super hot weather all the time. And I mean, we have so many different things here. You don't realize it until you don't live here, how many awesome parks and outdoor things and all that we have.













ERIC HANNAH

How welcoming it is outdoors. I'm from Phoenix — it's too hot, there's no trees. Here it is just like bike paths and walking paths — everybody's outdoors just enjoying it. Like you don't see this in Phoenix, it's too hot — it's way too hot.

















RACHEL HANNAH

Oh my gosh, there's so many things. I mean honestly, It's Riverfront Park.

What's Your Favorite Thing About Riverfront Park?

The Garbage Goat. I mean, It's nostalgic, like every kid fed the Garbage Goat. I grew up here [so] watching my 6-year-old enjoy the things I used to enjoy as a kid, and the new features [is great].









INTERVIEWS BY ASHLYN NORRIS