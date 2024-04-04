Question of the Week

What's a pop culture theme you'd love to see at a local bar/restaurant?

Question of the Week
Question of the Week

CATHERINE VLACH

The Bachelor.

What kind of food or drinks would it serve?

I think that they should try to serve food or drinks that they also serve on the show. Piña coladas and resort-themed things.




Question of the Week

PAIGE CARR

Maybe rock music, like bringing back grunge culture and stuff like that. I feel like that could be pretty interesting.








Question of the Week

HALEY SENDERAK

I would say probably a Love is Blind theme where you could have drinks where you're either blindfolded or drinks that you don't know what's in it, and you just have to guess what's in it and you don't know. It's kind of like a surprise.






Question of the Week

JILLIAN GREENE

I would like to see a Minecraft themed bar. I think the costumes would be really cool to dress up as, and I feel like it kind of reaches out to the gaming community.

What would you name it?

Probably "Minecraft Bar." Or like maybe a spinoff — they call the little guy "Steve," like "Steve's Mine Bar" or something.


Question of the Week

KARINA SMITH

I would do Shrek and it could have themed drinks that are slime, and they could do a "get swampy" night or "get shreked."










3/28/24, GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

