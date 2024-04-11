Question of the Week

BENNETT HARTGRAVE

I have written a few short stories in the past. So I think it might be interesting to try and write a longer-form piece in my own style but in a new form that I haven't tried before.

How would you describe your writing style?

Fantastical and surreal in a very internal way.









SUNNY HANSEN

I'm not a writer, but I suppose something in an essay format. I like analyzing gender and queer themes in a historical sense, so maybe something like that.

Is there a specific historical event?

Maybe not necessarily events, but I like analyzing really old literature and finding certain themes in there, like mythologies.







JOE HAEGER

I would want to write something very entertaining and grotesque — in a way that David Cronenberg does movies. Probably something that would make people actually vomit.

















JACOB RICKMAN

I would like to do a cookbook because I would be getting more into cooking.

Is there a theme to this cookbook?

Thai-fusion.













LIZ JACOBS

I feel like a coming-of-age fantasy book, something like Brandon Sanderson. That was sort of what I loved to read while growing up.





















4/7/24, AUNTIES BOOKSTORE