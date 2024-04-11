Question of the Week

BENNETT HARTGRAVE
I have written a few short stories in the past. So I think it might be interesting to try and write a longer-form piece in my own style but in a new form that I haven't tried before.
How would you describe your writing style?
Fantastical and surreal in a very internal way.
SUNNY HANSEN
I'm not a writer, but I suppose something in an essay format. I like analyzing gender and queer themes in a historical sense, so maybe something like that.
Is there a specific historical event?
Maybe not necessarily events, but I like analyzing really old literature and finding certain themes in there, like mythologies.
JOE HAEGER
I would want to write something very entertaining and grotesque — in a way that David Cronenberg does movies. Probably something that would make people actually vomit.
JACOB RICKMAN
I would like to do a cookbook because I would be getting more into cooking.
Is there a theme to this cookbook?
Thai-fusion.
LIZ JACOBS
I feel like a coming-of-age fantasy book, something like Brandon Sanderson. That was sort of what I loved to read while growing up.