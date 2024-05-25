Question of the Week

SHAY KENWAY

There are so many that Spokane doesn't have. Do we have a pro tennis team?

Nope!

Then I would say tennis or football.

Do you have any good team name ideas?

Probably something to do with lilacs, something we're known for.

JAZMIN SULLIVAN

A cornhole team! I think professional cornhole is so funny.

Do you have an idea for their team name?

The Trash Goats.















KIM PEKRUL

I just learned about this new sport called Jugger. It's a tactical field sport with foam swords, maces and shields. It's super medieval.

If we had a Jugger team, what would the name be?

The Spokane Goats.













MIKE ELDER

Baseball. We have the Indians, but Seattle loves their Mariners. We could blow up, I think.

Any pro baseball team name ideas?

The Spokane Eagles.















MIKE MANNING

Football would be great, but that's never gonna happen. A WNBA team would be amazing!

What should they name the team?

Something with the river would be good, like the Rapids or something like that.













05/18/24, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE