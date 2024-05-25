Question of the Week

SHAY KENWAY
There are so many that Spokane doesn't have. Do we have a pro tennis team?
Nope!
Then I would say tennis or football.
Do you have any good team name ideas?
Probably something to do with lilacs, something we're known for.
JAZMIN SULLIVAN
A cornhole team! I think professional cornhole is so funny.
Do you have an idea for their team name?
The Trash Goats.
KIM PEKRUL
I just learned about this new sport called Jugger. It's a tactical field sport with foam swords, maces and shields. It's super medieval.
If we had a Jugger team, what would the name be?
The Spokane Goats.
MIKE ELDER
Baseball. We have the Indians, but Seattle loves their Mariners. We could blow up, I think.
Any pro baseball team name ideas?
The Spokane Eagles.
MIKE MANNING
Football would be great, but that's never gonna happen. A WNBA team would be amazing!
What should they name the team?
Something with the river would be good, like the Rapids or something like that.