Question of the Week

MARIT JACOBS

I have one that comes to mind instantly: Bergen, Norway. It reminds me a lot of Spokane just from the walkability of it, and I feel like year-round people are out and doing things. Especially with the changing seasons, 'cause they get four seasons, too. That would be a cool one.













SUZIE HALL

I would say you need a city in Europe somewhere, like that's missing.

A specific country maybe?

Amsterdam. Holland. That whole area is amazing. It's very walkable and [has] biking places, so it would match.









SARA BAUER

I've been to Cluj, Romania, which was a really cool city, and it's the only city — at least back when I went a few years ago — that is growing in population size in Romania. Everything else was declining.

















KELLY PULLIN

Somewhere in Switzerland. Zurich.

Why did you pick it?

I've kinda wanted to go there since grade school. I remember doing something like a report — [it] just stuck in my head.











MATTHEW WHITCOMB

How about Wellington, New Zealand? Capital city, medium size, friendly — I'll vote for Wellington, New Zealand.





















INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON & MADI OSWALT