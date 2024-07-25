Question of the Week

CAIT WEBER

I would want to be maybe a jester or a bard musician-type person. I just graduated with a bachelor's in music, so honestly if I could be like a court musician, that would be really cool, and I would want to play this really big [instrument], it looks like a lute but it has a really long neck. It's called a theorbo, and it's not like a bass, but it's kind of like a bass.











KATIE YEIGH

I would be a king. I would love to be a king.

Would you make any executive decisions or changes?

Several, all of them, yes! No more feudalism, let's get some democracy going real early.













CHRIS ELL

I think a mason. Somebody that's working for something and is kind of working on something solid and real, and focused and helpful.

What kind of things would you build?

Homes, walls and something to help protect people or bring people together.







I would most likely be a knight. Something about the code of conduct loyalty.

Would you enjoy wearing the armor and stuff?

Honestly, yeah.

Would you like going into battle?

I mean, maybe a little less.





JAYCELYN SIMONS

I would play, if it was not real and very fake, I would be a magic user. But if it was more real, I would probably just be a baker.

What kind of things would you bake?

Oh, bread.













INTERVIEWS BY FOPE SERIKI