Question of the Week

Do you have any pets?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
Question of the Week

JOE O'NEAL

It's kind of a shared pet, the pet of the house. His name is Cooper, he is a good boy. He likes to steal my socks when I'm not at home, and he's a labradoodle.

What's your favorite thing that he does?

Honestly, just the fact that he can guard the house and knowing that he's at home when I get home is quite nice.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

JUSTIN MCPHAIL

No.

If you could get a pet, what animal would you get?

All of them i'm allergic to, but i love animals. At this moment, i would say a cat because of loneliness.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

SHANE FOUTS

I do not.

If you could get any animal as a pet, what would it be?

Realistically, really basic, just a cat.

Is there a specific breed you'd want?

Probably just a mutt cat from a shelter.


Question of the Week

MILENA MCKEE

Yes, we have a dog and a cat.

What's your favorite thing that they do?

Our dog is so funny, he will just lay and groan on the couch. He's a big boy, but he's just a puppy. And then our cat is really sassy with him, and they're best friends so they like to play.



Question of the Week

LIBBEY CALLAHAN

I do, I have two dogs.

Do you like to take them on walks?

I do, we have to walk them, they're a border collie and an Australian shepherd so two walks a day and a lot of ball.

Do you have a favorite place you like to take them?

We just go around the neighborhood and say hello to all the other dogs in the neighborhood.

INTERVIEWS BY MADI OSWALT
7/26/24, WASHINGTON CRACKER CO. BUILDING

Tags

The demolition of public lands, along with protections for water and wildlife, are all part of the Project 2025 plan

By Michelle Nijhuis and Erin X. Wong

The demolition of public lands, along with protections for water and wildlife, are all part of the Project 2025 plan

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Other cities are making the most of their greenways and waterfront trails; Spokane and the Inland Northwest could be doing more

By Anthony Gill

Other cities are making the most of their greenways and waterfront trails; Spokane and the Inland Northwest could be doing more

From the edge of Hells Canyon, the Wilderness Act, despite its noble aims, reveals a chasm of misunderstanding

By CMarie Fuhrman

From the edge of Hells Canyon, the Wilderness Act, despite its noble aims, reveals a chasm of misunderstanding
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
First Friday Live Book Binding

First Friday Live Book Binding @ Heartbreaker Tattoo & Artist Co-op

Fri., Aug. 2, 1-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 1- 7, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation