Question of the Week

JOE O'NEAL



It's kind of a shared pet, the pet of the house. His name is Cooper, he is a good boy. He likes to steal my socks when I'm not at home, and he's a labradoodle.

What's your favorite thing that he does?

Honestly, just the fact that he can guard the house and knowing that he's at home when I get home is quite nice.







JUSTIN MCPHAIL

No.

If you could get a pet, what animal would you get?

All of them i'm allergic to, but i love animals. At this moment, i would say a cat because of loneliness.













SHANE FOUTS

I do not.

If you could get any animal as a pet, what would it be?

Realistically, really basic, just a cat.

Is there a specific breed you'd want?

Probably just a mutt cat from a shelter.







MILENA MCKEE

Yes, we have a dog and a cat.

What's your favorite thing that they do?

Our dog is so funny, he will just lay and groan on the couch. He's a big boy, but he's just a puppy. And then our cat is really sassy with him, and they're best friends so they like to play.









LIBBEY CALLAHAN

I do, I have two dogs.

Do you like to take them on walks?

I do, we have to walk them, they're a border collie and an Australian shepherd so two walks a day and a lot of ball.

Do you have a favorite place you like to take them?

We just go around the neighborhood and say hello to all the other dogs in the neighborhood.

INTERVIEWS BY MADI OSWALT