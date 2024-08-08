Question of the Week

What natural disaster are you most worried about?

FEDERICA MORESCHINI

I think global warming. I'm not from the United States, I'm from Italy, and there I can see more of the impact that that [global warming] is having on the world. The level of the water is getting higher and the fires from the heat.






KIM FISHER

Currently it's the Western wildfires. Locally, and all over the West.










DAVE DEGUCZ

Here I would say wildfires. Luckily we don't have to worry a whole lot about other ones, but I'd say that's top of mine especially in summertime, this time of year.









JEREMY ARMSTRONG

I think the coming heat with climate change, forest fires and such, it doesn't seem like we can respond properly to them.









JONATHAN LENZ

I think in terms of our area, I'm most worried about the super cold era. Not the fact that it's going to happen any time soon, but if it does, it just sounds absolutely horrifying and terrifying to deal with. If any natural disaster happens, what more am I gonna do about it other than just try and survive.






INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON
8/1/2024, MANITO PARK

