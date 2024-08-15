Question of the Week

RAZIEL SCHMIDT

Hayes Noble, Psychic Death and Putty Knife.

How often do you go to concerts?

Probably once a week at least.

Who are some of the best touring bands you've seen play in Spokane?

Probably Modest Mouse.





Violent Abuse, Iron Chain, Putty Knife and Wallower. Let's keep it at that, I could list a lot.

How often do you go to concerts?

At least once a week. This weekend is just show after show. The Spokane scene is good right now.













TYLER CARLSON

That's a good question. There was one I liked to see a few years ago [but can't remember].

How often do you go to concerts?

I just went to one last weekend, the Ween concert at the Pavilion. That was pretty fun. I go about once a month or so.











SAMMY RICH

I love Itchy Kitty. Their energy when they're playing live is just phenomenal. They are just so fun and so abrasive in a super passionate way. It's one of the best shows that I've seen, and I've seen a lot.



















CONNOR SMITH

My favorite local band is Snacks at Midnight. I haven't actually seen them in Spokane, but I saw them up at Sandpoint over a ski weekend, and I saw them twice in that weekend, and they were fantastic both times.



















INTERVIEWS BY FOPE SERIKI