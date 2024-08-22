Question of the Week

How do you give back to the community?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
Question of the Week

HANNAH COOLIDGE

This one's gonna be a little hard for me to answer. I just moved here.

What do you do for work?

I work at Latah Creek Animal Hospital, which is a veterinary clinic that practices fear-free medicine, which is really amazing. So far, I've gotten to be a part of some summer school programs that come into our clinic and learn all about what we do, how we do it.

Question of the Week

KIPP SIMS

Well picking up the trash, I suppose; yeah, just wandering around whenever you happen to see trash or litter, we try to pick that up as much as possible.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit around Spokane?

I like SCRAPS.



Question of the Week

LINDA WRENN

I work for HomeStreet Bank, I'm a mortgage loan officer. And I just met a client from Iran. They've been turned down by several other companies, and we got them a new mortgage loan, and they are thrilled. And I love doing first-time homeowner loans.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit?

Yes, I think it would be Christ Kitchen on Monroe.


Question of the Week

RACHEL MYERS

We're new to the area so I'm actually still kinda looking for ways to give back. I would say small ways would be when we're at the park if there's someone who looks like they need someone to talk to, I'd say "hey" or we'll pick up some trash.






Question of the Week

ANDREA SIMS

We do a lot of outdoor activities, so getting on with the trails and things like that, and helping maintain the trails and keep them clean so people can get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit?

Spark [Central]. And I also like Thrive, which is for local refugees.




INTERVIEWS BY MADI OSWALT
KENDALL YARDS, 08/15/2024


Tags

We're spending billions fighting fires, leaving too little to fund forest restoration projects in the Pacific Northwest

By Don C. Brunell

We're spending billions fighting fires, leaving too little to fund forest restoration projects in the Pacific Northwest

Two of Gov. Jay Inslee's signature laws could be overturned in November — with good reason

By Bill Bryant

Two of Gov. Jay Inslee's signature laws could be overturned in November &mdash; with good reason

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Even as the world seems harder and harder, summer still takes the gold

By Tara Roberts

Even as the world seems harder and harder, summer still takes the gold
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later

It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 22-28, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation