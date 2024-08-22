Question of the Week

HANNAH COOLIDGE

This one's gonna be a little hard for me to answer. I just moved here.

What do you do for work?

I work at Latah Creek Animal Hospital, which is a veterinary clinic that practices fear-free medicine, which is really amazing. So far, I've gotten to be a part of some summer school programs that come into our clinic and learn all about what we do, how we do it.

KIPP SIMS

Well picking up the trash, I suppose; yeah, just wandering around whenever you happen to see trash or litter, we try to pick that up as much as possible.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit around Spokane?

I like SCRAPS.









LINDA WRENN

I work for HomeStreet Bank, I'm a mortgage loan officer. And I just met a client from Iran. They've been turned down by several other companies, and we got them a new mortgage loan, and they are thrilled. And I love doing first-time homeowner loans.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit?

Yes, I think it would be Christ Kitchen on Monroe.







RACHEL MYERS

We're new to the area so I'm actually still kinda looking for ways to give back. I would say small ways would be when we're at the park if there's someone who looks like they need someone to talk to, I'd say "hey" or we'll pick up some trash.















ANDREA SIMS

We do a lot of outdoor activities, so getting on with the trails and things like that, and helping maintain the trails and keep them clean so people can get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Do you have a favorite local nonprofit?

Spark [Central]. And I also like Thrive, which is for local refugees.







INTERVIEWS BY MADI OSWALT

KENDALL YARDS, 08/15/2024



