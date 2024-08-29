Question of the Week

BELLA FONTAINE

I would say graduating because it was a really monumental moment for me. I was a pandemic kid, so I didn't have a high school graduation. So officially being able to walk down the aisle with my friends and sharing our accomplishments, I would say that's probably my top one.

Do you have any advice for incoming college freshmen?

Don't take everything too seriously. College is about having fun and making memories.

I wouldn't say it's one, but altogether, going to the basketball games is probably something I would highlight for sure. It's just unreal. Coming into college I didn't even know that GU had a basketball team, and then finding out that it's pretty big and pretty well known and learning the scope of it was pretty crazy. All those memories are definitely something I think about. That's just the spirit of the school, and that's where it's shown the most.











GENE DUENAS

My oldest is going to school here, so last year was his first year. It was emotional for me and my wife, so that's my first-year memory for him.

Do you have any advice for incoming college freshmen?

Connect to any faculty, staff, to make community.











I was in the WSU marching band, and the first time I ran out of the tunnel onto the field for a football game, the crowd went crazy. The hairs on your neck stand up, it was amazing.

Do you have any advice for incoming college freshmen?

Make yourself an opportunity to go abroad. Study abroad. Get out of the United States, get a different cultural perspective. Learn that not everyone's assumptions are the same as ours.





Meeting great people, which was important for me as a first-generation college student.

Do you have any advice for incoming college freshmen?

It's not really advice, but the idea that you can do it. You can do it.













INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON