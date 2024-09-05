Question of the Week

What do you hope the last 10 years of your life will look like?

ANITA JANKE

Lots of dancing, lots of snuggling with my grandkids, and holding my husband's hand.









RACHEL AYRES

I hope the last 10 years of my life are full of family and friends and that I'm able to be around those I care about most, and able to pour into those lives of people in my community that have been pouring into me all my life.

Any current retirement plans?

I think lots of international travel mixed with some community service and being part of my church, mixed with having a whole flock of grandchildren.

KATE WHITT

I hope I'll be retired and just be happy and traveling the world and just happy with chilling.

Any current retirement plans?

No, not right now. I'm switching careers.





JEFF DEUCHLER

It's a big question. I guess I hope that when I look back at them, I'll be proud of how I survived.

Any current retirement plans?

No. It feels like a long ways away, like 30 years.






TAMARA MILLIKEN

Healthy and happy.

Any current retirement plans?

Adopting more dogs and having a bigger garden.







INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON
8/28/2024, PIG OUT IN THE PARK

