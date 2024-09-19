Question of the Week

LILY COPELAND

I always like going to the Terrain markets, like the summer Bazaar market. I think those are always really cool — even the winter wonderland one [BrrrZAAR] that they put on. It's really cool to see local vendors and artists. My best friend will actually be in the next Terrain gallery in early October, so I'll be going to that one too and supporting her and seeing all the other artists.









TERESA HUGHBANKS

There's so many art events to go to, but I really love Art on the Green in Coeur d'Alene, the Manito Art Fest because it's so accessible, and Art Fest in Browne's Addition, just because it's been going on forever and I have great memories of going there in my younger years.















JIM SHEEHAN

Oh gosh, there are so many that are really good. Art on the Green, Terrain, and a lot of times, just weekly shows on the street are good. The MAC has great things regularly.



















JASMINE VILAR

My favorite art events are Terrain — the big, open, public one. It's really fun energy. And, also, Brush on the Bluff, which features tons of awesome artists appreciating the beauty, right in town, of Latah Creek.

Is there any specific medium you look forward to seeing at these different events?

I'm really interested in oil paints and pottery. I love looking at hand-thrown pottery.







AMY BECHTOLD

I love Terrain. I used to volunteer for Terrain, and now I just go to it. I think that's probably one of my absolute favorites, or like, First Friday. And I love, love, love Print Fest. Yeah. Print Fest and Terrain.



















INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BERGIN