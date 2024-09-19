Question of the Week

What local art events do you like to go to?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

LILY COPELAND

I always like going to the Terrain markets, like the summer Bazaar market. I think those are always really cool — even the winter wonderland one [BrrrZAAR] that they put on. It's really cool to see local vendors and artists. My best friend will actually be in the next Terrain gallery in early October, so I'll be going to that one too and supporting her and seeing all the other artists.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

TERESA HUGHBANKS

There's so many art events to go to, but I really love Art on the Green in Coeur d'Alene, the Manito Art Fest because it's so accessible, and Art Fest in Browne's Addition, just because it's been going on forever and I have great memories of going there in my younger years.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

JIM SHEEHAN

Oh gosh, there are so many that are really good. Art on the Green, Terrain, and a lot of times, just weekly shows on the street are good. The MAC has great things regularly.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

JASMINE VILAR

My favorite art events are Terrain — the big, open, public one. It's really fun energy. And, also, Brush on the Bluff, which features tons of awesome artists appreciating the beauty, right in town, of Latah Creek.

Is there any specific medium you look forward to seeing at these different events?

I'm really interested in oil paints and pottery. I love looking at hand-thrown pottery.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

AMY BECHTOLD

I love Terrain. I used to volunteer for Terrain, and now I just go to it. I think that's probably one of my absolute favorites, or like, First Friday. And I love, love, love Print Fest. Yeah. Print Fest and Terrain.








INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BERGIN
09/12/2024, SARANAC COMMONS

Tags

Spokane Arts Month shows off the vitality we have built; it's also a reminder of how we must take better care of our creative class

By Skyler Oberst

Spokane Arts Month shows off the vitality we have built; it's also a reminder of how we must take better care of our creative class

A home is a body that holds memories — a fact that is amplified when wildfire forces you to flee

By CMarie Fuhrman

A home is a body that holds memories &mdash; a fact that is amplified when wildfire forces you to flee

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Instead of requiring acres of parking for new development, Spokane is making a push for more dynamic neighborhoods

By Anthony Gill

Instead of requiring acres of parking for new development, Spokane is making a push for more dynamic neighborhoods
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
Valleyfest

Valleyfest @ Mirabeau Point Park

Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • September 19-25, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation