Question of the Week

GRAHAM SILCHER

South Perry

I love the accessibility of everything. It's a great neighborhood to walk around in. You can access all of the shops and the park so easily. Everything you need is kind of right here unless you need a specific shop outside of the neighborhood.













AMBER MARTEL

North Hill

I just recently moved to my neighborhood! I love the closeness to the Garland District. I can walk to so many cool things.

















TIFFANY ADAMS

Cliff Cannon

It's authentic and people truly enjoy doing life together. Whether that's happy hour in someone's front yard, helping neighbors, sharing the load, doing yard work, walking dogs or getting a cup of sugar from one another. It's the best neighborhood because we sincerely believe in loving your neighbor.











CHRISTAL CLEARY

Logan

I like the response time of the fire trucks, and I enjoy the presence of the Gonzaga students out and about in the neighborhood. I think them being around helps keep the crime away.















MILLIE BRANHAM

Manito

I love how friendly everyone is. Everyone is so fun to be around, and everyone knows each other. It's a great place to live.



















INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON