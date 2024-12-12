Question of the Week

MEGHAN JONES

I remember something we received for our wedding, which was a carved wooden African fertility statue that looked like a giant dildo. I sent it to the thrift store. I was like, someone is going to find this for a white elephant, and it's going to be glorious.















LAUREN WALSH

So I just gave [this to] my friend — it looks like a Jellycat [plushie], but it's a weed leaf from a local artist in Seattle, and I found it through TikTok and I was like, "This is perfect."



















STELLA PALMISANO

I just gave someone a crocheted penis. It was [for a] white elephant.

What was your giftee's reaction to that?

They wanted it taken away from them, so it ended up with someone who really loves it.













LAUREN TINZ

The strangest gift that I have given to someone was a Skibidi Toilet mystery surprise figurine.























ALLEN DUFFY

My dad was a really eccentric gift giver. He mailed me this chunk of wood. It was burled wood that was really elaborately packaged ... it was really hard to open, and then it was surrounded by all this paper, and it was just this weird burl of wood that had a long shaft on it. I called him later on about it ... He was like, "Oh, I just thought it looked like a big Johnson." Like, "Thanks dad."













BEN HOTELING

I was trying to give this weird, green Batman bootleg thing that I made for my father-in-law. I wanted to kind of just show him what I was doing, but at the same time he was kind of busy so I left it at their house. Later on, he was like, "Oh, you left this here." I didn't want to say anything because I knew there were some flaws with it and so it was kind of awkward as a gift.













INTERVIEWS BY DORA SCOTT