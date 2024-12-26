Question of the Week

What is your favorite memory of 2024?

JACK JOHANSEN

Oooh, probably going to Scarywood.

What made that such a fond memory for you?

I saw this interesting magic show. They had a very unexpected sense of humor where they were basically just sitting there cursing at each other and just saying all kinds of absurd stuff. It was so slap-in-the-face I didn't expect it.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

CORINNE VAN OSTRAND

This last year I did a lot more things outside of work to make my life better.

What kind of things?

I started playing volleyball in the community, I got my fishing license with my boyfriend so we went fishing quite a bit. I actually went to Argentina recently and I got to see some penguins and glaciers, it was gorgeous.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

MARIETTE NASCIMENTO

I have to say the birth of my first nephew. His name's Rafa, short for Rafael, and he was born at the end of October.

How does it feel to be a first-time auntie?

It's very exciting, I'm going home to Southern California for Christmas so I get to see him more.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

JESSICA CARROLL

Getting a dog, he's a goldendoodle.

What did you name him?

He actually came with a name, Syden, which is kinda odd, but we all love him.

How has he fit into your family?

He has wild energy, but he's so fun and makes us laugh. He brings a lot of unexpected moments to our life.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

LORI GREENWOOD

I moved to Spokane from Seattle to take a new job at Spokane Community College and I'm loving it. I'm loving the whole city.

What do you do at the college?

I work in marketing automation in CRM systems, so it's a fun mix of marketing and technology.




INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN
12/19/24, KENDALL YARDS

