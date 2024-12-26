Question of the Week

JACK JOHANSEN
Oooh, probably going to Scarywood.
What made that such a fond memory for you?
I saw this interesting magic show. They had a very unexpected sense of humor where they were basically just sitting there cursing at each other and just saying all kinds of absurd stuff. It was so slap-in-the-face I didn't expect it.
CORINNE VAN OSTRAND
This last year I did a lot more things outside of work to make my life better.
What kind of things?
I started playing volleyball in the community, I got my fishing license with my boyfriend so we went fishing quite a bit. I actually went to Argentina recently and I got to see some penguins and glaciers, it was gorgeous.
MARIETTE NASCIMENTO
I have to say the birth of my first nephew. His name's Rafa, short for Rafael, and he was born at the end of October.
How does it feel to be a first-time auntie?
It's very exciting, I'm going home to Southern California for Christmas so I get to see him more.
JESSICA CARROLL
Getting a dog, he's a goldendoodle.
What did you name him?
He actually came with a name, Syden, which is kinda odd, but we all love him.
How has he fit into your family?
He has wild energy, but he's so fun and makes us laugh. He brings a lot of unexpected moments to our life.
LORI GREENWOOD
I moved to Spokane from Seattle to take a new job at Spokane Community College and I'm loving it. I'm loving the whole city.
What do you do at the college?
I work in marketing automation in CRM systems, so it's a fun mix of marketing and technology.