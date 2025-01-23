Question of the Week

RICHARD HUSK

We were sitting around playing Mortal Kombat with folks, and we had some family friends over, and one of them was repeatedly using the same silly move and mopping the floor with everybody. Then my dad got home from work, showed up with his hands still rusty, and just blitzed him flawlessly, down to having the fatality memorized and everything.













MATTHEW HELGET

I have multiple memories of playing video games and always playing sports games on the Xbox Kinect on the weekends, like playing golf, bowling, and just having fun with my family after school. I absolutely loved it, especially when my dad decided it would be fun just to goof around while we were all trying to bowl by trying to mess everyone up.







Yeah, one year, we got a Wii for Christmas with Wii Sports and a bunch of other games. We continued playing that game from about 5 am on Christmas Day until about 6 pm the following evening. So, I spent over 24 hours playing Wii Sports with my family.

















MICHAEL GROFF

Yeah, one time when I was little, I was 8 or 7 years old, somewhere in that range. My brother lived in an apartment separate from us because he's a lot older than me... He came over with the Xbox for some family event, which was one of my favorite memories. I played Plants vs. Zombies on the Xbox with my brother in the living room. There was something magical about that moment.







So, growing up, my brother and I would play Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and that was our main bonding activity together. We would get out of school, get home, fire up the PlayStation and play Battlefront until we were yelled at to get off.















INTERVIEWS BY VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ