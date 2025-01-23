Question of the Week

Do you have a favorite memory of playing video games with your family?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

RICHARD HUSK

We were sitting around playing Mortal Kombat with folks, and we had some family friends over, and one of them was repeatedly using the same silly move and mopping the floor with everybody. Then my dad got home from work, showed up with his hands still rusty, and just blitzed him flawlessly, down to having the fatality memorized and everything.




click to enlarge Question of the Week


MATTHEW HELGET

I have multiple memories of playing video games and always playing sports games on the Xbox Kinect on the weekends, like playing golf, bowling, and just having fun with my family after school. I absolutely loved it, especially when my dad decided it would be fun just to goof around while we were all trying to bowl by trying to mess everyone up.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

DANI LIBBE

Yeah, one year, we got a Wii for Christmas with Wii Sports and a bunch of other games. We continued playing that game from about 5 am on Christmas Day until about 6 pm the following evening. So, I spent over 24 hours playing Wii Sports with my family.






click to enlarge Question of the Week


MICHAEL GROFF

Yeah, one time when I was little, I was 8 or 7 years old, somewhere in that range. My brother lived in an apartment separate from us because he's a lot older than me... He came over with the Xbox for some family event, which was one of my favorite memories. I played Plants vs. Zombies on the Xbox with my brother in the living room. There was something magical about that moment.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CHRISTIAN HENDRICKX

So, growing up, my brother and I would play Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and that was our main bonding activity together. We would get out of school, get home, fire up the PlayStation and play Battlefront until we were yelled at to get off.






INTERVIEWS BY VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ
1/17/25, THE COMIC BOOK SHOP, SPOKANE VALLEY
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

As get-in-shape season hits, a call for sensitivity around body image, cultural expectations and those multitudes who struggle with both

By CMarie Fuhrman

Image: As get-in-shape season hits, a call for sensitivity around body image, cultural expectations and those multitudes who struggle with both

Citizens may think bipartisanship is nothing but a pipe dream, but on the front lines in Olympia it's standard operating procedure

By Andy Billig

Andy Billig sits at his desk in Olympia.

Question of the Week

Image: Question of the Week

The Columbia River defines our corner of the continent, but the remote valley where it starts has its own story to tell

By Knute Berger

Image: The Columbia River defines our corner of the continent, but the remote valley where it starts has its own story to tell
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Image: Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
Image: It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later

It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 23-29, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation