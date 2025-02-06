Question of the Week

Do you think there should be a limit to how much someone's rent can increase every year?

CANDACE ABRAHAM

Yeah, I do. So I don't rent, I own here, but several years ago I lived in Boulder, Colorado, which has one of the highest renters' rights in the country. They definitely had caps on that, and I think it was really helpful. Especially when you have students and stuff, there's just so much that's out of your control that at least putting a limit on that would keep a little bit in some sort of control.




RON MARLEY

In general, I feel that a free market should make the rents reasonable. But in order to enhance the availability of housing, seems like some government intervention is in order — but that should be limited to low-income housing specifically.






MARY NABER

My Social Security and retirement will not cover an apartment ... [But] it's not just a simple thing, like, vote for a different president. This is a rich get richer, and the poor get poorer [situation]. There's no awareness from people who have the wealth that we are all in this together.





BRAD VANDOURIS

There shouldn't be rent at all. Mother Earth doesn't charge us anything, and we're here. It's greedy people that charge rent. My brother owns 20 houses, and he rents them out. He just sold my house, and now I'm homeless. Greedy people just want to make more money. Yeah, rent is way too high.






MARY SPENCER

I do, because we budget for that amount. If they suddenly come up with, "Oh, we need to add to it," I think there needs to be a limit.

Have you ever lived in a place that had a cap like that?

No, but I rent from my son, so I can't really say too much.





INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
1/31/2025, SHADLE PARK LIBRARY
All News
