Question of the Week

What's your go-to local drink order?

KOLBY SWANSON

My go-to would be a matcha with macadamia milk, honey and cinnamon at any coffee shop.

What about at a bar or a restaurant?

I like a good espresso martini, especially from Sorella. The way they make it is really good.




MALIK BERRY

If I go to a coffee shop, I'm an old man. I do a cappuccino or a cortado because that's the best way to judge how good the coffee is.

What do you order at a bar or restaurant?

A good old gin and tonic.

Any spot in particular that's your favorite?

I've never had a bad one!

JILL MARSHALL

Usually an Americano with some vanilla.

Do you typically come here?

Yep! This is my spot.

Do you have a regular cocktail order?

If I go out, I get a margarita. The Mustard Seed has incredible margaritas. I don't know what they do to them there, but they're amazing.

FELICIA DIAMOND

I got to the Blvd Coffee Company stand, and I order the Vannessanie. My cocktail order is for sure a margarita or a French 75. Mizuna makes phenomenal French 75s.









ALYSSA ONG

It's a bit boring, but I always get a latte.

Do you have a favorite latte in town?

Honestly [New Love] might be my new spot. This is my first time here, and I love the atmosphere and the coffee.






INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON
NEW LOVE COFFEE, 2/16/2025

