Question of the Week

What's your favorite cuisine to eat when you go out?

BETHANY REED

I like to go to Tomato Street because it has really good food, and it's also very family friendly. So I can bring my kids there and not worry about if they're making any noise because it's a louder restaurant. So it's just a fun environment.






BILL LENZ

Recently we've been going to Tavolata a lot. They have one of the best happy hour menus in the city, I think. Really delicious food at an affordable price, great atmosphere.







CHERICE WILLIS

Yeah, it's just usually like sushi or something because I don't feel as guilty when I eat it.

Do you have a favorite sushi restaurant?

I like QQ, it's probably my favorite on the North Side.






TYLER TULLIS

We live on the South Hill so our tried-and-true is probably a mix, but honestly I eat at Cochinito a fair amount when I just go out for a sort of quick lunch.









JERI RATHBUN

I like different kinds of ethnic cuisines. I love Queen of Sheba, it's Ethiopian. I love Thai food. We've got really good Vietnamese food, Korean food, and then Feast World Kitchen is always a great option because they've got different chefs from all over the world.








INTERVIEWS BY DORA SCOTT
RIVER PARK SQUARE, 2/20/2025
