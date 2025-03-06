Question of the Week

What's your favorite movie of all time, and why?

KAYTLYN BUNTING

Journey to the Center of the Earth. I think it's so colorful, and the story itself makes you think about what could really be possible. I showed it to my kids because we recently got them the books. It's a dreamy way of viewing things, I guess.






LORIN GRIFFITTS

The Little Princess. I think it's because this precious young one overcomes such adversity and makes her life beautiful despite all of the challenges she faces.







MELODY BRADLEY

I think Little Women, the new one. It's the one I always go back to. It's a good comfort movie, and it just feels so cozy.







CHRISTOPHER MILLER

The Jungle Book. It's the nostalgia of childhood and good times. I can watch it over and over again and not get sick of it.







ELAINA BURASHNIKOV

Brokeback Mountain. I love cowboys. And a good Western theme.










INTERVIEWS BY HANNAH HIGENS & MADISON PEARSON
02/27/2025, KENDALL YARDS
All News
