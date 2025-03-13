Question of the Week

What technology do you think has had the biggest impact on education?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week (2)

LUIS GOMEZ

The computer.

What are your thoughts on AI being used in schools?

It's a benefit but also contrary to that because it will make you lazy. Instead of doing the research at a library and looking for it, which uses your brain, you punch in the name, and it shows up. When you're using your brain, you're working that muscle, and it's better than relying on somebody else to give you that information.

click to enlarge Question of the Week (3)


GAIL DARNELL

Probably the computer.

Do you think AI will be adopted in schools?

Yes, but it's scary. It doesn't let you think for yourself, and students need to learn to think for themselves in school. AI doesn't let you do that. You just read what it says, and it's scary.


click to enlarge Question of the Week (4)


CLAIRE BARBIERI

The internet has had the biggest impact on education. When I went through school, we had library access, and I used the internet far more than I used my actual physical library. So Wikipedia, Google, search engines, those types of outlets have been very important for education.




click to enlarge Question of the Week (5)


AMANDA WILSON

Internet.

Do you think AI will be adopted in schools, similar to the calculator?

I really hope not because there are many things you can do with AI that you can't do with a calculator, including manipulating and pretending to be somebody you're not, especially in a school setting.

click to enlarge Question of the Week (6)


JADRIAN HAMMON

Well, I know that the tablets are very popular and because of touch screen capabilities are widely used currently.

Do you think AI will be adopted in schools, similar to the calculator?

AI in the classroom is still really new, and teachers are struggling to find ways to balance its use with its misuse. We are a ways from that and need more teacher training on what AI looks like in the classroom.

INTERVIEWS BY VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ
3/9/25, THE WELL-READ MOOSE
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

It’s an epic story never to forget: The downtrodden, exploited Irish were left to die, yet some found a way to survive

By John Hagney

Image: It’s an epic story never to forget: The downtrodden, exploited Irish were left to die, yet some found a way to survive

Question of the Week

Image: Question of the Week

Washington's charter schools are filling gaping holes in the K-12 system; why won't the Legislature allow for more of them?

By Bill Bryant

Image: Washington's charter schools are filling gaping holes in the K-12 system; why won't the Legislature allow for more of them?

Question of the Week

Image: Question of the Week
More »

Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Image: Although he founded the University of Virginia for the "illimitable freedom of the human mind," even Thomas Jefferson was taken aback when students had ideas about how things should be
More Columns & Letters
All News
Image: Samurai, Sunrise, Sunset

Samurai, Sunrise, Sunset @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through June 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 13-19, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation