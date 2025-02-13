Spokane Valley City Council votes to sue Merkel over public records, if needed

By

click to enlarge Spokane Valley City Council votes to sue Merkel over public records, if needed
Al Merkel

Spokane Valley City Council member Al Merkel's issues fulfilling city public records requests have come to a head.

On Feb. 4, Spokane Valley City Council unanimously voted 6-0 (Merkel was not allowed to vote) to direct City Manager John Hohman to initiate legal action against Merkel.

Hohman says Merkel has failed to fully cooperate with the city to provide all records for more than 60 public records requests for Merkel's social media activity, including edited posts on the neighborhood-based social media site Nextdoor.

The City Council is currently working with Lukins & Annis attorneys on the next steps to get Merkel to comply and provide the requested records.

"What we're trying to do is to compel him to hand over the public records that he's created over this last year that we've been unable to get a hold of," Hohman says. "It could very well be a lawsuit — if he's unwilling — to have a court order determine that he needs to turn these [records] over."

City Attorney Kelly Konkright said at the Feb. 4 council meeting that legal fees could range from $50,000 to more than $100,000, depending on Merkel's decision to comply or not.

Merkel says the pending litigation is a waste of taxpayer money, and he disagrees that the records requested by the city are public records.

"I have turned over everything that I've got, everything that was requested by the city despite a continually moving bar, including my password to Nextdoor," Merkel says. "There's nothing else I have to give them."

Konkright confirmed at the meeting that Merkel had provided his Nextdoor password, but due to two-factor authentication, the city could not access the needed code to get into the account without Merkel's help.

Pagefreezer software used by the city also does not capture Merkel's social posts on other pages, so the city has also requested screenshots of the posts to comply with records requests. ♦

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Spokane Valley City Council continues debate over Merkel’s actions, and highlights the costs

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Valley City Council continues debate over Merkel’s actions, and highlights the costs

Spokane Valley concludes its investigation into City Council member Al Merkel's use of a personal Nextdoor account for city business

By Victor Corral Martinez

Image: Spokane Valley concludes its investigation into City Council member Al Merkel's use of a personal Nextdoor account for city business

Who will replace state Sen. Mike Padden? Six candidates are seeking his spot in the Legislature

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Who will replace state Sen. Mike Padden? Six candidates are seeking his spot in the Legislature

Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Candidates for Spokane Valley City Council say growth, housing and law enforcement are the biggest issues in this year's race
More »

Spokane's Community Court handles most nonviolent offenses downtown. While arrests increase, founders say improving quality of life is "not an easy fix."

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Spokane's Community Court handles most nonviolent offenses downtown. While arrests increase, founders say improving quality of life is "not an easy fix."

Annual show gives Spokane high school art students real-world curating experience

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Annual show gives Spokane high school art students real-world curating experience

Q&A: Jon Snyder, a City Council member turned Olympia policy adviser is back as Spokane’s new transportation director

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Q&A: Jon Snyder, a City Council member turned Olympia policy adviser is back as Spokane’s new transportation director

Spokane's new community safety sales tax saved 10 jobs at Municipal Court

By Eliza Billingham

Image: Spokane's new community safety sales tax saved 10 jobs at Municipal Court
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Image: Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs

By Nate Sanford

Image: It's not just humans — dogs in Spokane are also overdosing on drugs
More Local News
All News
Image: Captured by Love Selfie Museum

Captured by Love Selfie Museum @ Captured by Love Selfie Museum

Fri., Feb. 14, Sat., Feb. 15 and Sun., Feb. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez

Victor Corral Martinez is a staff writer for the Inlander, covering Spokane County and North Idaho. He joined the paper in 2024 after covering the news as a reporter and producer for Capitol Public Radio in Sacramento, California. Since joining the Inlander, Victor has covered Idaho's overhauling of its public...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 13-19, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation