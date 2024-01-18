The feds are finding it tough to keep cannabis listed as one of the most dangerous substances on the nation's drug policy ladder

By

click to enlarge The feds are finding it tough to keep cannabis listed as one of the most dangerous substances on the nation's drug policy ladder
Cannibis is currently listed as dangerous as drugs like heroin and LSD.

After decades of just saying no, the federal government is poised to ignore Nancy Reagan when it comes to cannabis.

The feds might not be willing to say yes when it comes to cannabis, but they're certainly poised to mutter "maybe" when it comes to cannabis, after the latest release from the Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS release, which recommends moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, would dramatically change U.S. drug policy.

Cannabis has been listed on Schedule I of the CSA since 1970. That has put cannabis alongside drugs like heroin and LSD as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Moving cannabis to Schedule III would not only recognize that that definition is horribly wrong, but also recognize that cannabis does have an accepted medical use and is not a drug with a high potential for abuse.

With this release, which says cannabis "meets the findings for control in Schedule III," the Department of Health and Human Services is calling for a federal rescheduling of cannabis from the most-prohibitive Schedule I to the restrictive but not outright-illegal Schedule III.

"Upon consideration of the eight factors determinative of control of a substance... the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that marijuana be placed in Schedule III of the CSA. The National Institute on Drug Abuse has reviewed the enclosed documents ... and concurs with FDA's recommendation. Marijuana meets the findings for control in Schedule III," the Drug Enforcement Administration's administrator, Anne Milgram, wrote in a recently released document.

Moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III would not legalize the drug, but is rather a soft-launch at legalization. It is effectively a regulated decriminalization of the drug at the federal level while still allowing federal control to play a part.

Should cannabis be moved to Schedule III it would be regulated like drugs such as anabolic steroids or testosterone, drugs with a known medical use and a moderate-to-low risk for abuse, as opposed to where cannabis currently sits as a high-risk, no-reward substance.

Ultimately, it is up to the DEA — or to Congress — to make this move to a lower schedule, but until then this is the single most impactful call for cannabis policy change that has come from within the federal government in decades.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Just Say Maybe"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of FDA, Drug Policy

It's illegal to use many pesticides on marijuana - but the state isn't yet testing it

By Daniel Walters

It's illegal to use many pesticides on marijuana - but the state isn't yet testing it

Most food waste happens at home. Here's how to change that

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Most food waste happens at home. Here's how to change that
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Staying fit, through science and getting stoned

By Will Maupin

Staying fit, through science and getting stoned

What to watch for in the world of cannabis in the new year

By Will Maupin

What to watch for in the world of cannabis in the new year

Cannabis made headlines around the globe, from Ukraine to California, and in the world of college basketball

By Will Maupin

Cannabis made headlines around the globe, from Ukraine to California, and in the world of college basketball

Another burglary shows regulators still don't care enough about cannabis retailers in Washington

By Will Maupin

Another burglary shows regulators still don't care enough about cannabis retailers in Washington
More »
More Green Zone
All News

Things To Do

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You @ The Small Biz Shoppe

Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 18-24, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation