While less visible than the recreational market, Washington’s medical marijuana infrastructure is still an asset

For those eligible, medical cards come with major benefits.

Washington voters legalized medical marijuana with Initiative 692 in 1998, but in the years since voters legalized recreational cannabis in 2012, the state's medical marijuana infrastructure has been overlooked by many cannabis users.

Why go through the process of becoming a legally recognized medical marijuana user when there is a dispensary in your neighborhood that will sell you cannabis regardless of your health status, right?

In the winter edition of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board's "Topics and Trends" newsletter, the board included a story discussing and, frankly, promoting cannabis collectives. These are groups of two to four valid medical marijuana users who band together to grow their own cannabis for medical use.

There are more perks to the state's medical marijuana system than just collectives, though.

Individual medical marijuana users can also grow their own cannabis at home, with state laws allowing up to six plants at a time.

They can also possess cannabis in larger amounts than typical recreational cannabis users. The limit for recreational use is an ounce of cannabis, but medical laws allow up to 3 ounces. The laws for medical marijuana are flexible as well, with providers having the ability to extend those limits up to 15 plants and 16 ounces of cannabis if deemed medically necessary.

For those who choose not to grow at home, there are perks available in stores as well.

Cannabis purchased legally through the state's medical marijuana system is not subject to sales tax. Recreational cannabis, on the other hand, will cost you a nation-high 37% in sales tax.

Now, if these benefits sound good to you, remember, they're intended for Washingtonians with legitimate medical concerns that can be treated with cannabis.

The state outlines 13 groups of conditions that can qualify a patent for medical marijuana, including unfortunately common ones such as cancer, pain, and certain mental and brain conditions.

If a health care provider determines a patient with one of those conditions can benefit from medical marijuana, they are eligible to take part in the state's medical marijuana system.

In Spokane County, 18 dispensaries are what the state calls "medically endorsed," meaning they are part of the medical system. Unlike dispensaries that are strictly recreational, medically endorsed stores are required to have a state-approved medical marijuana consultant on staff to help customers with valid medical marijuana cards.

While it has been largely overshadowed by the state's recreational marketplace, Washington's medical marijuana infrastructure can still be a valuable asset for those who need it.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Remember Medical"

