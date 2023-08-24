Helen Mirren can only do so much with mediocre biopic Golda

By

click to enlarge Helen Mirren can only do so much with mediocre biopic Golda
Helen Mirren is no

Despite its title, Golda isn't a full biopic about the life of former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. It's a focused story that captures just a few weeks in Meir's life, as she navigates the 1973 Yom Kippur War against Egypt and Syria. Narrowing the parameters to a specific event can often make biopics more effective and less unwieldy, but Golda is so limited that it only offers minimal insight about its subject as a person. Even casting an actor as accomplished as Helen Mirren isn't enough to bring Golda to life.

It doesn't help that Mirren is buried beneath layers of prosthetics to make her resemble Meir, and her performance struggles to break through that outer shell. She still finds some moments of emotional connection, especially in a confrontation between Meir and U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), as Meir recounts the horrors of growing up Jewish in Ukraine and issues an impassioned diplomatic threat. Mostly, though, Golda is a dry procedural about politicians and military commanders sitting in conference rooms discussing strategy.

The film is framed by another meeting of government officials, a 1974 hearing to address the failures of the Yom Kippur War. As Meir testifies, the movie flashes back to the lead-up to the surprise attack, when the Israeli intelligence service missed the indications of an imminent military offensive. With their forces unprepared, Israel suffers heavy initial losses before making strategic maneuvers to turn the tide of battle. Director Guy Nattiv conveys most of this action via discussions among senior officials as they point at maps, supplemented by archival footage. The movie doesn't have the resources to directly depict military battles, and the brief onscreen action moments look jarringly fake.

Keeping the war largely offscreen wouldn't necessarily be a problem if the political intrigue was more engaging, but most of the policy arguments are tedious, and Nicholas Martin's screenplay fails to convey the scale and positioning of forces via dialogue. When Meir and her advisers listen in on military communications as Israeli units are overrun by the enemy, it's tough to understand the scope of their losses or how a particular plan fell apart. Scenes that should be devastating are instead baffling.

Mirren fares better in Meir's smaller, more personal interactions, as she secretly undergoes cancer treatments while also managing the war. Camille Cottin plays the movie's only other distinctive character, Meir's patient, kind-hearted assistant Lou Kaddar, who functions as adviser, nurse, secretary and surrogate daughter depending on Meir's needs in any given moment. No one in the all-male cadre of high-ranking officials stands out, although Rami Heuberger gets to demonstrate some emotion as rattled defense minister Moshe Dayan.

Visually, Golda favors a straightforward style that resembles midrange TV movies, and Nattiv's primary motif is the ever-present cigarette smoke from Meir and her associates. There are a few artistic flourishes as the swirling smoke obscures the action and turns into a representation of Meir's inner turmoil, but the efforts at symbolism are muddled and weak. Nattiv's incorporation of archival footage is more effective, although the glimpses of real people and real interactions mostly serve as reminders of how inadequate the dramatic representation is.

With its English-language dialogue and casting of international star Mirren, Golda is clearly targeted at a Western audience, and Nattiv tones down any potential political commentary, aiming for an even-handed tone that recognizes shortcomings on both sides. Still, Golda is a celebration of its title character as a shrewd, indomitable leader, and any complex examination of Middle East politics gets left behind. It's a passable history lesson and a superficial character study. ♦

Two Stars GOLDA
Rated PG-13
Directed by Guy Nattiv
Starring Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Rami Heuberger

The original print version of this article was headlined "Political Theater"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of Review, Golda

The video game-based sports drama Gran Turismo functions mostly as an advertisement for itself

By Josh Bell

The video game-based sports drama Gran Turismo functions mostly as an advertisement for itself

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts lovely animation with only a so-so story

By Chase Hutchinson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts lovely animation with only a so-so story

Randall Park's dynamic directorial debut Shortcomings proves the most interesting characters are often the most exasperating ones

By Chase Hutchinson

Randall Park's dynamic directorial debut Shortcomings proves the most interesting characters are often the most exasperating ones

Christopher Nolan explores atomic history in the ambitious but muddled Oppenheimer

By Josh Bell

Christopher Nolan explores atomic history in the ambitious but muddled Oppenheimer
More »

Latest in Movie Reviews

The video game-based sports drama Gran Turismo functions mostly as an advertisement for itself

By Josh Bell

The video game-based sports drama Gran Turismo functions mostly as an advertisement for itself

Passages explores the romantic manipulations of a sexually fluid narcissist

By Josh Bell

Passages explores the romantic manipulations of a sexually fluid narcissist

Jules traps the audience and its alien visitor in a sci-fi dramedy that can't get off the ground

By Chase Hutchinson

Jules traps the audience and its alien visitor in a sci-fi dramedy that can't get off the ground

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts lovely animation with only a so-so story

By Chase Hutchinson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts lovely animation with only a so-so story
More »
More Movie Reviews
All Screen

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Outdoor Movie Night: Back to the Future

Outdoor Movie Night: Back to the Future @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Fri., Aug. 25, 8-10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 24-30, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation