Pretty Overwhelming in Pink

Sure, everyone’s been seeing the posters across social media (“She’s everything, he’s just Ken”) and the occasional trailer promoting the film itself. But that’s just the cherry on top of a multi-layered Cold Stone Creamery Barbie-themed ice cream cake. And I’m not just speaking metaphorically, that desert actually exists and is called the “Best Cake Ever.” Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has taken over society as we know it, prepping audiences all around the world for one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.
It all started with one phrase: “Barbiecore.” Although this is not a conventionally new phrase, it had its moment to shine while being used across pop-culture news outlets throughout last year. It's a fashion-forward trend known for its familiar pink theme. Jump starting the craze, Valentino unveiled its exclusively hot pink Pink PP collection back in spring of 2022. Fashion media dubbed the style Barbiecore, and suddenly Hollywood stars started popping up in hot-pink attire. So when photos of Barbie star Margot Robbie wearing a hot-pink western getup spread across the internet soon after, people lost their minds. It's only fitting that the stars of the long-awaited film give the people what they want.
Throughout the film’s press tour, pop-culture talk shows across America have loved discussing Ryan Gosling’s latest press outfits giving major “Kenergy.” Meanwhile Vogue decided to theme Margot Robbie’s June cover shoot as an ode to different eras of the iconic doll. It seems Gosling and Robbie have been outwardly presenting themselves as their characters throughout the press tour as well, with the intent of leading the public to believe they are actually the world’s Barbie and Ken. And yet, it’s working.
Moving forward, Gosling attended events in more muted tones of pink, but pink nonetheless. He was even pictured wearing multiple eye-catching shades of the color throughout his cover shoot for the Wet Hot Summer issue of GQ. Throughout the course of Barbie promo events, Gosling let his platinum blonde hair naturally fade out — a hint at how seriously he took the character of Ken. It's almost as if the hair dye was seeping into his brain because whenever discussing his role, he’d give the most elaborate answers… almost as if he was still portraying the fictional character.
As for Robbie, she took the character of Barbie in the form of a precious doll from the start, ran with her, and never put her down. At every press event the actress has attended, she’s been pictured recreating another inspired look honoring the Barbies of the past. Barbie inventor Ruth Handler always intended for fashion to be a major trait of the toy itself. While little girls were playing with baby dolls or dolls exhibiting their age, Handler created a doll that represented their future — a strong, confident and beautiful young woman who could be anything she puts her mind to.
If Robbie proved anything throughout this tour, it's that she is the embodiment of Barbie. Something ironically out-of-the-box Vogue did for her June cover shoot was use photoshop to give her that plastic doll-like flare. It executed the perfect aesthetic meant to enhance the marketing tactics of this big-budget film.
To tie off this pink silk bow, everyone was giving their best Barbiecore (also deemed BBE or Big Barbie Energy) at the recent Los Angeles premiere. Gosling was, of course, repping the muted pinks and Robbie was sporting a 1960’s evening-out Barbie, but it was Gerwig who honored her major accomplishment in a head-to-toe, hot pink Valentino look.
Meanwhile the Barbie house from the film was featured in Architectural Digest, with Robbie herself giving the tour as if she were a celebrity that lived and breathed Barbieland all the time. Special behind-the-scenes stories allow fans and interior design nerds to learn the personal history behind the literal open-door and -window residence, giving them the power to know-all-see-all once they’ve the chance to watch the film.
Along with that, Airbnb has listed Barbie’s personal Malibu home on their website, decking out the interior design in that well-known hot shade of pink and adding alluring rooms to entice fans. But keeping wannabe-guests on the edge of their seats, Airbnb has completely Ken-ifed Barbie’s own home, leading them to wonder… Why has Ken taken over his girlfriend’s house? Perhaps a question that could be answered if Dreamhouse admirers flock on over to the movie theater.
HGTV also gets in on the game with its special four-part competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. The series is being hosted by real-life Barbie, supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, featuring HGTV star teams from a variety of its popular shows. Teams are challenged to design and build different areas of the mesmerizing, life-sized Dreamhouse, earning points for each round. But the ultimate grand prize? One lucky Barbie superfan will win the keys to the finished product.
No one knows the actual budget Mattel and Warner Bros. poured into this momentous marketing campaign, but it’s clear the visuals have captured everyone’s attention, whether the reactions were positive or not. It’s a miracle society experienced the Barbie marketing revolution before thousands of actors joined Hollywood’s writers on strike moments after the London premiere.
Allowing promotion of Gerwig’s film on a grand scale might just bring people back to theaters after a rocky summer box-office season. People are still trying to figure out how to resume life as it was before COVID, and perhaps a world of candylike colors where every day is “the best day ever” will do it.
We’ll see this week if the film’s persuasive slogan holds true: "If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you."