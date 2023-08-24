Give Guide 2023

click to enlarge Give Guide 2023

It's been a rough few years, and it's hard to know how to help. The Inlander's Give Guide, our annual philanthropy issue, is a great place to start. This year's issue is filled with stories about nonprofits and people doing good work in our community.

People like Hanncel Sanchez, whose group, Mujeres in Action, provide bilingual crisis intervention and culturally specific care, safety planning, emergency housing and companionship services to families facing abusive relationships at home. And David Owan, who was instrumental in founding Elevations, a Spokane-based nonprofit that helps families pay for their children's physical, emotional or speech therapy. Or the work being done by Crosswalk helping teenagers who are homeless; and Save Our Wild Salmon, which seeks to return salmon to the waterways of the Inland Northwest.

This year's advertising pages includes a directory of even more local nonprofits, where you can learn more about the important work they do.

Above all, Give Guide celebrates the vital role being played by these indispensable organizations. Read closely, and if you have any time, money or passion to spare you'll find ways to give back to your community and make a difference.

— NICHOLAS DESHAIS, editor

