Local Institution: Walker's Furniture

Walker's Furniture & Mattress has come a long way since 1980, when founder Mark Walker opened his flagship store on Spokane's Division Street and began selling unfinished oak furniture. These days, the family company — now in its second generation of ownership — has expanded dramatically, operating 13 stores in Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

While shopping at Walker's online is always an option, the company has found that when it comes to furniture, people want to touch and feel pieces first, making a physical store presence crucial. Having bounced back from an era of COVID-related restrictions and supply chain frustrations, Walker's spacious showrooms currently display everything from luxurious Italian leather couches and modern, electric fireplace consoles to rustic Amish bed frames and geometric side tables.

Their eclectic decor — including rugs, lamps, wall clocks and artwork — can enliven a lake cabin, refresh a family room or pull together an urban loft. Walker's understands that their local customers have diverse tastes and lifestyles, and the company strives to serve those needs with a range of styles and price points — from starter mattresses to heirloom-quality dining sets.

"We have local manufacturers who can design mattresses so we can provide better price points for our customers," says John Proffitt, Director of Quality Assurance for Walker's. Walker's is continually refreshing its product lines of both local producers and big-name brands. "A lot of things that were here a year ago have been replaced by something new," he notes.

In addition to creating regional jobs, Walker's strengthens the community with charitable giving and in-kind furniture donations to families in times of crisis and natural disaster. Through a charity program named Walker's Cares, a percentage of each mattress purchased is distributed to local causes including multiple local food banks.

As the Inland Northwest's population — like Walker's itself — continues to grow, Proffitt wants newcomers to the area to know, "We're local, we're family owned so we can be nimble for our employees and the needs of our community. Yet we've grown in size where we can order in large quantities, have stock readily available, and pass discounts on to our customers. That's an important piece to who we are."

15 E. Boone Ave. Spokane, WA | 14214 E. Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA

7224 N. Government Way Dalton Gardens, ID

210 Bonner Mall Way Ponderay, ID | walkersfurniture.com