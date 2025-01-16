Loup Loup Ski Bowl between Okanogan and Winthrop is small but thriving as a nonprofit

click to enlarge Loup Loup Ski Bowl photos Scenes from the resort on the side of Little Buck Mountain in the Okanogan Highlands.

L oup Loup Ski Bowl is a hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest, offering 300 acres of diverse terrain for Alpine and Nordic skiing. The picturesque ski bowl offers memorable and family-friendly recreational activities in the Okanogan Highlands and Methow Valley.

The ski bowl features 1,200 feet of vert, 5 miles of Nordic ski trails, and a quad lift serving 12 runs. Terrain grooming partnerships with Washington State Parks offer additional access to 29 miles of Nordic skiing adventures.

The Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation operates the community ski hill, a nonprofit organization emphasizing community and family. Executive Director Jon Brown says the focus on community is highlighted through the affordability offered at Loup Loup.

"For a family of two parents and two kids that are 12 or under, to ski at the loop, it's $150 a day for everybody," Brown says.

Those who envision themselves consistently visiting and mastering the many winter recreational activities can also buy a lifetime membership for $6,000. The Loup Loup Legacy Pass allows you to utilize the amenities, contribute to a nonprofit and ensure its continued operation.

Brown says the convenience is a significant draw for many patrons of Loup Loup because you won't have to worry about long lines and crowds delaying your winter fun. When you park at Loup Loup, within 50 yards is a ski rental shop with staff readily available to answer your questions and guide you. Being a smaller ski hill operation allows for that direct and community-driven experience.

"The benefit to the Loup is there aren't so many barriers to human interaction to help solve your issues," Brown says. "When you walk into our rental shop, you know our rental staff is right there and ready to help you."

Skiing and snowboarding require different levels of experience. Thankfully, Loup Loup has you covered with first-timer lesson packages, including all-day equipment rental use and a lower-mountain lift ticket for just $100

a person. There are various training opportunities to teach young children with their parents or lessons for the more experienced skiers.

Ultimately, Brown and the Loup Loup team want people to know that their goal is to provide access to outdoor winter recreational opportunities to as many people as possible. He says recreating outside can significantly benefit our mental health and hopes more families can enjoy places like Loup Loup Ski Bowl. ♦