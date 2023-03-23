Hundreds of homes were torn down in Spokane's East Central neighborhood to make way for the north-south freeway that will open to commuters... one day. Maybe. Eventually. Spokane residents have been talking about connecting 1-90 with a north-south freeway since the 1940s. The project broke ground in 2001, but delays kept mounting. Today, the Washington state Department of Transportation estimates it's held more than 600 public meetings on the topic. In 2009, readers hoped federal stimulus money could help hurry things along. It didn't. The current estimated completion date is 2029.