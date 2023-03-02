A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

click to enlarge Adam Schultz/Official White House photo President Biden, creaky and sneaky!

Biden's Surprise Visit

Joe Biden can be a bit freaky

He's old and just a bit creaky

But his trip to Ukraine

Made it quite plain

He's also quite brilliant and sneaky

UP IN THE SKY

Up in the sky balloons do fly—

The Chinese say they do not spy.

And anyway you guys do too

Fly your balloons above Chengdu,

Beijing, Wuhan, and old Shanghai.

President Biden is not shy;

He may be old but he's quite spry

And he knows what to do

Up in the sky.

He takes no guff from gal or guy:

He'll squint and look you in the eye.

And when you think you got one through,

You'll soon realize he's bested you

And turned your hot air into pie

Up in the sky.

MY DREAM OF PLAYING HORSE WITH LEBRON JAMES

I was playing HORSE with LeBron James

one Tuesday afternoon in the off-season

when I pulled out a 14-foot

fadeaway jumper and suggested

that was the shot that he should pull out

when the time came to break Kareem's

longstanding all-time

NBA scoring record.

Man, he said, that was sweet,

you shoot pretty good for a minor poet.

And then he took the shot and it bounced

off the rim and into this poem.

THE SHOOTER

on the movie set

the gun was loaded with blanks

they rehearsed the scene

did the actor know

was it just one of his pranks

like a movie set

he picked up the gun

did the character give thanks

to rehearse the scene

a roughhewn cowboy

riding horseback spurred the flanks

near the movie set

the gun was pointed

the river flooded its banks

they rehearsed unseen

nothing could be done

to stop the shuddering shanks

on the movie set

they rehearsed the scene ♦

Jonathan Potter is the author of House of Words (2010), Tulips for Elsie (2021) and Sunrise Hexagrams (2022). His poetry has also appeared on The Writer's Almanac and in a variety of journals and anthologies. Potter hosted Naked Lunch Break (a lunchtime poetry open mic and reading series), moderated the Poets of the Pacific Northwest and Poetry Salon panels at Get Lit! and contributed work to Hotel Spokane, Only Time Will Tell, Verbatim, Pictures of Poets, and the 50-Hour Slam. He divides his time between Spokane, Kennewick and Montreal.