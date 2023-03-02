A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By

click to enlarge A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
Adam Schultz/Official White House photo
President Biden, creaky and sneaky!

Biden's Surprise Visit

Joe Biden can be a bit freaky
He's old and just a bit creaky
But his trip to Ukraine
Made it quite plain
He's also quite brilliant and sneaky

UP IN THE SKY

Up in the sky balloons do fly—
The Chinese say they do not spy.
    And anyway you guys do too
    Fly your balloons above Chengdu,
Beijing, Wuhan, and old Shanghai.

President Biden is not shy;
He may be old but he's quite spry
    And he knows what to do
        Up in the sky.

He takes no guff from gal or guy:
He'll squint and look you in the eye.
    And when you think you got one through,
    You'll soon realize he's bested you
And turned your hot air into pie
    Up in the sky.

MY DREAM OF PLAYING HORSE WITH LEBRON JAMES

I was playing HORSE with LeBron James
one Tuesday afternoon in the off-season
when I pulled out a 14-foot
fadeaway jumper and suggested
that was the shot that he should pull out
when the time came to break Kareem's
longstanding all-time
NBA scoring record.
Man, he said, that was sweet,
you shoot pretty good for a minor poet.
And then he took the shot and it bounced
off the rim and into this poem.

Related
Spooky stories, bingeworthy Netflix series; plus, new music!

Spooky stories, bingeworthy Netflix series; plus, new music!

THE SHOOTER

on the movie set
the gun was loaded with blanks
they rehearsed the scene

did the actor know
was it just one of his pranks
like a movie set

he picked up the gun
did the character give thanks
to rehearse the scene

a roughhewn cowboy
riding horseback spurred the flanks
near the movie set

the gun was pointed
the river flooded its banks
they rehearsed unseen

nothing could be done
to stop the shuddering shanks
on the movie set
they rehearsed the scene ♦

Jonathan Potter is the author of House of Words (2010), Tulips for Elsie (2021) and Sunrise Hexagrams (2022). His poetry has also appeared on The Writer's Almanac and in a variety of journals and anthologies. Potter hosted Naked Lunch Break (a lunchtime poetry open mic and reading series), moderated the Poets of the Pacific Northwest and Poetry Salon panels at Get Lit! and contributed work to Hotel Spokane, Only Time Will Tell, Verbatim, Pictures of Poets, and the 50-Hour Slam. He divides his time between Spokane, Kennewick and Montreal.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Poetry for the Present"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Gifts for Readers of All Ages

By Sharma Shields

Gifts for Readers of All Ages

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

By Crosscut

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

The White House makes a progressive move on federal cannabis policy

By Will Maupin

The White House makes a progressive move on federal cannabis policy

The Inland Northwest has mixed reactions to Biden's $10K to $20K federal student loan forgiveness

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Inland Northwest has mixed reactions to Biden's $10K to $20K federal student loan forgiveness
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The last scientifically documented sighting of a wild condor in Washington state occurred in 1897. Can they come back?

By Jack Nisbet

The last scientifically documented sighting of a wild condor in Washington state occurred in 1897. Can they come back?

That status of condors right now and future plans for the big birds

By Jack Nisbet

That status of condors right now and future plans for the big birds

Spokane artist Audreana Camm is doing whatever it takes to get more people to support the region's creatives

By Chey Scott

Spokane artist Audreana Camm is doing whatever it takes to get more people to support the region's creatives

What do humble Anton Bruckner and arrogant Richard Wagner have in common? Ecstasy, says Eckart Preu

By E.J. Iannelli

What do humble Anton Bruckner and arrogant Richard Wagner have in common? Ecstasy, says Eckart Preu
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West

Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West @ Jundt Art Museum

Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through May 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 2- 8, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation