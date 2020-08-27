A Message from Horizon Credit Union

Sponsored Content

We Can All Empower Others to Achieve

Giving back is integral to our mission and culture. For us, it’s about helping others achieve their dreams. Whether in our branches or out in the community, we strive to live out the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’. 

We’re honored to support the 2020 Inlander Give Guide because it illuminates stories of individuals and organizations consistently going above and beyond to do just that - help and empower others. 

Many Ways to Give

We know giving back involves more than guiding people toward their financial goals. It might mean prepping backpacks for students who need school supplies or helping a parent put food on the table when they’ve lost their job. This is why we provide our employees with 24 hours of paid time to volunteer each year. Many employees give over 100 hours of their own time each year as well.

Most importantly, we encourage employees to find and support a cause they truly care about. We hope this guide serves as a resource for anyone looking to do the same. 

Getting Involved

As businesses and community members, we have an opportunity to go beyond merely celebrating the efforts mentioned in the Give Guide. It serves as a valuable map to find actionable ways to support the worthy causes championed by our local non-profits. 

We hope you’re inspired to give back in a way that feels meaningful to you.

Jeff Adams is the CEO/President of Horizon Credit Union.

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

