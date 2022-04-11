A New Pill

By

health5-1-fb33e462b564d3d6.jpg

If you've had trouble tolerating currently available oral birth control, a new option may be the answer. The FDA recently approved a new combined oral contraceptive called Nextstellis. It contains two ingredients: drospirenone (a progestin) and estetrol (an estrogen). Nextstellis is unique as its estrogen component — estetrol — is a new type of estrogen. In fact, it is the first new estrogen to be FDA-approved in about 50 years!

All oral birth control measures come with a risk of side effects, and the potential side effects of Nextstellis are similar to those of other combined oral contraceptives, including mood disturbances, bleeding irregularities, dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramping), headache, and breast symptoms including breast discomfort or breast tenderness.

The good news is that these side effects will often go away after taking the medication for a couple of months as the body adjusts to the different hormonal levels. Nextstellis does also have a risk of blood clots that is similar to other combined oral contraceptives. It should not be used in women over the age of 35 who smoke due to increased clot and cardiovascular risk.

Deciding on a birth control method is a very personal choice, and luckily there are quite a few combined oral contraceptives available today. However, most contain ethinyl estradiol as the estrogen component, which might prove limiting for some women experiencing side effects. Since Nextstellis' estrogen component is different, it could potentially be an option for those who haven't been able to tolerate birth control containing ethinyl estradiol.

Lexie Powell is an academic fellow at the Department of Pharmacology at the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences based in Spokane.

Trending

Tags

Latest in Health

A Walk in the Wild

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A Walk in the Wild

Dogs need clean drinking water just like you do

By Charlie Powell

Dogs need clean drinking water just like you do

A Lasting Gift

By Bob Slack

A Lasting Gift

How cultured foods can benefit your whole body

By Stacey Aggarwal

How cultured foods can benefit your whole body
More »
More Health »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Indie Folk: New Art and Songs from the Pacific Northwest

Indie Folk: New Art and Songs from the Pacific Northwest @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Tuesdays-Saturdays. Continues through May 21

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 7-13, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation