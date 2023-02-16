A somewhat arbitrary ranking of the city's vehicle and pedestrian crossings

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Monroe Street Bridge is instantly recognizable.

As a very avid pedestrian and recent transplant from a region with no big rivers, I've spent much of my time thus far in Spokane falling in love with its plentiful and varied bridges. Savoring the view of a glistening channel winding into the distance from above the very center of said channel? Nothing like it, folks. However, not all bridges are created equal, so with the utmost deference to the many great Spokane bridges we lack the time and space to include, here are five of the bridges I most enjoyed looking at, walking on and accidentally dropping things off.

"BRIDG-IEST" BRIDGE: MISSION AVENUE BRIDGE

It feels somewhat obligatory to include the bridge I'm personally now most familiar with, but the Mission Avenue Bridge is one that could very well be displayed on the Wikipedia article for "bridge," an agreeable middle ground between your rustic country footbridges and your feats of sheer architectural prowess. Nothing fancy going on here, but that's key to its appeal, letting the unfussy iron-and-concrete guardrails and gentle convexity speak to its simple effectiveness. For a bridge that gets me to work darn near every day, that pragmatism is as reliable as it is endearing.

MOST STENTORIAN: MONROE STREET BRIDGE

If scale and distinction are the names of the game, then the Monroe Street Bridge stands as Spokane's crown jewel, a 136-foot-tall, 281-foot-long behemoth towering over Spokane Falls and framing the heart of downtown. The chain-link guardrail patterns and bison skull ornamentation make it one of Spokane's most visually appealing and recognizable bridges, and the view is one of the best in the city. The footpaths on each side boast four stone pavilions with plaques on the bridge's history. Any civic engineering enthusiast would be hard-pressed to deny Monroe Street's bridge-y bonafides.

BEST OVERALL VIBE: IRON BRIDGE

This vintage Union Pacific Railroad trestle was converted in 2012 to become part of the Spokane River Centennial Trail, and a decade later became one of my favorite walking spots in town. Everything about this modest little foot-and-bike bridge oozes charm: It's located just far enough from local traffic to take on a zen-like tranquility at its center, and the lattice of iron trusses frames the straight-ahead view beautifully. And, Iron Bridge's "triple-intersection Warren truss" pattern is extremely rare, appearing on only one other bridge in the state, according to historicbridges.org.

BEST NON-RIVER BRIDGE: FREYA STREET BRIDGE

In addition to the many bridges crisscrossing its eponymous river, Spokane is also home to many viaducts and overpasses, including this one overlooking the BNSF freight railway just south of Trent Avenue. That birds-eye view of trains passing to and fro is undoubtedly this bridge's greatest asset, aided by chain-link fencing that allows for an unobstructed line of sight. Though many will understandably prefer the greenery and picturesque flowing water that comes with a river bridge, stand on Freya at just the right moment, as a diesel locomotive chugs off into the sunset, and grimy urbanity looks every bit as pretty.

BEST NAMED BRIDGE: SANDIFUR MEMORIAL BRIDGE

An honorable mention in a city of very practically named bridges; sometimes a good memorial bridge can't be beat. This one, which connects High Bridge Park with the Centennial Trail on the southwest edge of Kendall Yards, is named after the late C. Paul Sandifur Sr. and his wife, J. Evelyn Sandifur. Paul was well-known for his frugality, despite being a self-made millionaire and successful real estate investor. He helped restore the historic Met Theater about a decade before it was renamed the Bing Crosby Theater. Not to be forgotten, his and Evelyn's names are now inscribed at the ends of this long footbridge. It's really quite nice, too, offering a gorgeous view of an island-dotted segment of river. ♦